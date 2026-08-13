Regulator Marine Selects Re:Build Cadonix Arcadia to Enhance Wire Harness Design and Manufacturing

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulator Marine has selected Arcadia from Re:Build Cadonix to modernize and streamline its wire harness design and manufacturing processes for its offshore center console boats.

Arcadia provides a fully integrated, cloud-based electrical CAD environment that connects electrical schematics directly to wire harness layout, formboards, documentation, and manufacturing outputs. This allows for faster and more efficient wire harness designs to production.

"We chose Cadonix for its simple deployment, advanced features, and ease of use. Previously, we had designed our harness in standard CAD programs, but with boats becoming more advanced with marine electronics and digital switching, we needed to make a change to software that would keep up with us. We had tried several other competing software packages and all were too difficult to set up or weren't advanced enough for our needs. Cadonix was really the perfect combination of everything we wanted in harness design software and we are happy that we jumped aboard!"

"Regulator Marine is a leader in premium offshore vessel solutions. This partnership ensures boat builders and owners have the most reliable, advanced tools available. By combining our technology with Regulator Marine's craftsmanship, we're helping their team build with greater confidence," said Chris Cooper, a Regional Sales Manager at Cadonix.

Re:Build Cadonix provides the industry's only cloud-native, end-to-end electrical design and manufacturing platform built specifically for modern wire harness and electrical system development.

Through solutions including Arcadia and smartBuild, Cadonix enables organizations to:

Maintain a digital thread from concept through manufacturing execution

from concept through manufacturing execution Automatically generate accurate manufacturing documentation

accurate manufacturing documentation Eliminate manual interpretation and build errors

manual interpretation and build errors Accelerate production cycles up to 50%

production cycles up to 50% Reduce design-to-build errors by up to 95%

design-to-build errors by up to 95% Lower direct labor costs up to 25%

direct labor costs up to 25% Support rapid product variant management and scaling production demands

By unifying engineering and manufacturing workflows, Cadonix helps manufacturers build faster, build right the first time, and confidently scale production.

About Cadonix

Cadonix delivers a cloud-based platform that unifies wire harness design and manufacturing into a single, connected system. Through its core products, Arcadia and smartBuild, Cadonix enables teams to operate from a shared, structured data model - eliminating disconnected workflows and enabling a true digital thread from design through production.

With Cadonix AI, the platform introduces embedded intelligence across the lifecycle, transforming unstructured data into machine-readable formats and applying AI to automate design validation, build sequencing, and data-driven workflows. This integrated approach allows organizations to move beyond manual processes and achieve faster, more accurate, and more scalable manufacturing operations.

Learn more at www.cadonix.com

SOURCE Cadonix