"Regulators, Mount Up!" Young Guns Cast Rides Into FAN EXPO Dallas 2026 for a Rare Reunion

Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland, Charlie Sheen, Lou Diamond Phillips, Dermot Mulroney, and Casey Siemaszko Unite for One of the Most Complete Young Guns Reunions Ever Assembled

DALLAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-eight years after they first rode onto the big screen and redefined the Western for a new generation, the Regulators are riding again.

FAN EXPO Dallas announced today that the stars of the iconic 1988 cult classic Young Guns will reunite Sept. 11–13, 2026, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. Fans will have the rare opportunity to see Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland, Charlie Sheen, Lou Diamond Phillips, Dermot Mulroney, and Casey Siemaszko together for one of the most complete Young Guns cast reunions ever assembled.

Fan Expo Dallas 2026 Fan Expo Dallas 2026

For fans who grew up quoting the film, debating who was the fastest draw, and cheering as Billy the Kid and the Regulators outran the law, the appearance promises to be an unforgettable celebration of one of cinema's most beloved ensemble casts.

"This is exactly the kind of once-in-a-lifetime moment FAN EXPO Dallas was created to deliver," said Andrew Moyes, Vice President of FAN EXPO HQ. "Young Guns wasn't just a movie—it was lightning in a bottle. It captured the rebellious spirit of a generation and turned a group of young actors into icons. To reunite this many members of the cast nearly four decades later is extraordinary, and we know fans will travel from across the country to experience it."

Released in 1988, Young Guns transformed the traditional Western into a fast-paced, stylish action adventure for a new audience. Anchored by a charismatic cast of rising stars, the film reimagined the legend of Billy the Kid and the Lincoln County Regulators with humor, swagger, and youthful energy.

The movie became a box-office success and an enduring cult favorite, spawning a sequel and cementing itself as a defining touchstone of 1980s pop culture. Nearly four decades later, fans continue to celebrate the film's unforgettable characters, quotable dialogue, and outlaw attitude.

Now, for one weekend only, the men behind those legends will come together in Dallas.

Attendees will have opportunities for autographs, professional photo opportunities, and special appearances celebrating the legacy of Young Guns and its lasting impact on generations of movie fans.

"People still cheer when they hear, 'Regulators, mount up,'" Moyes said. "That enthusiasm has never faded. This reunion is about nostalgia, shared memories, and giving fans the chance to celebrate a film that meant so much to them with the people who brought it to life."

Few reunions carry this level of nostalgia, star power, and emotional connection. For longtime fans, it is a chance to relive one of the defining movie experiences of the late 1980s. For younger audiences discovering the film for the first time, it's an opportunity to witness a piece of Hollywood history.

The West was wild. The legends endured.

And this September, the Regulators ride again.

Additional celebrity announcements, programming details, and ticket information will be released in the coming months.

For tickets and guest updates, visit FANEXPODallas.com.

WHEN:

Friday, September 11, from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Saturday, September 12, from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Sunday, September 13, from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

WHERE:

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center located at 650 S. Griffin St., Dallas, TX 75202

COST:

Advance full-price one-day tickets start at $33.

Advanced price 3-day passes start at $99, and full-price 3-day passes start at $115. Ultimate packages advance prices start at $139, and full-price Ultimate packages start at $155.

www.fanexpodallas.com.

ABOUT: With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively, it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Dallas, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, FAN EXPO Anaheim: Special Edition, VidCon and EDMONTON EXPO. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

Contact:

Dana Cobb

FAN EXPO Dallas/The Vokol Group

[email protected]

972.955.9747

MEDIA ACCREDITATION HERE

SOURCE FAN EXPO Dallas