Rehab Center Brings Neurological Rehabilitation Innovation to South Florida, Opening in Hallandale Beach

Grand opening Aug. 19 introduces computerized balance diagnostics, body-weight-supported gait training and a one-clinician-per-patient standard, built on a clinical model refined over more than 9,000 rehabilitations

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehab Center has opened at 501 North Dixie Highway, Suite 1007, in Hallandale Beach, introducing a neurological rehabilitation model built on a single principle: measure precisely why a patient's balance or mobility is failing, then track recovery as a number rather than a number of sessions.

Rehab Center's new facility at 501 North Dixie Highway, Suite 1007, in Hallandale Beach, Fla., purpose-built for neurological rehabilitation with computerized posturography, body-weight-supported gait training, powered standing tables and a street-level ramped entry. The equipment will be demonstrated at a public grand opening on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, from 4 to 8 p.m. Dr. Lisandro Olmos, MD, founder of the Rehab Center clinical model and program design. He was founding director of the FLENI Rehabilitation Center in Escobar, Argentina, and is executive secretary of the International Brain Injury Association. He completed a neurorehabilitation fellowship at the University of Maryland and postgraduate training at the Kessler Institute and the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago.

The community is invited to a public grand opening on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting at 5:00 p.m. Guests will tour the center, see its rehabilitation technology demonstrated, and meet the clinical leaders behind the model.

The methodology was developed by Dr. Lisandro Olmos and kinesiologist Oscar Luis Alzua, who spent more than 20 years founding and directing a hospital-based neurological rehabilitation program and together have overseen more than 9,000 rehabilitations across 60 combined years of practice.

The center opens into measurable local need. More than one in four Americans age 65 and older falls each year, roughly one million are hospitalized, and falls are the most common cause of traumatic brain injury, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Florida has among the highest concentrations of older residents in the nation.

The center provides advanced recovery programs for:

Stroke

Traumatic brain injury

Spinal cord injury

Parkinson's disease

Multiple sclerosis

Balance disorders and fall risk

Post-orthopedic surgery recovery

A different definition of finished

At the heart of the center's philosophy is a conviction that recovery should not end simply because a standard course of therapy has.

"Many people arrive here having been told they have reached their limit," said Dr. Lisandro Olmos, clinical leader of the Rehab Center model. "Very often, what they have reached is the limit of the method — not the limit of the patient. Change the method and you frequently change what happens next."

Rehab Center assigns one clinician to one patient for every session, rather than the widespread practice of a single therapist supervising several patients at once. Care is delivered by Florida-licensed clinicians trained in the Rehab Center methodology, and referring physicians receive real-time access to each patient's digital chart.

Technology that measures recovery, not just delivers therapy

Balance is the center's clinical signature. Rather than labeling a patient unsteady, computerized balance assessment identifies which of the body's three balance systems — vision, the inner ear, or its sense of where the limbs are in space — is failing, and by how much. That distinction reshapes the entire plan, because balance that fails through vision requires fundamentally different training than balance that fails through the inner ear. Clinicians then draw on more than 1,000 targeted exercises.

Body-weight-supported gait training carries a measured percentage of a patient's weight above a treadmill, letting someone walk hundreds of steps — with a correct gait pattern, at real speed — long before they could safely take ten unassisted. As strength returns, clinicians reduce the percentage carried, a number that falls week over week until it reaches zero.

"Standardized rehabilitation produces standardized results, and patients are not standard," said Oscar Luis Alzua. "Families deserve to know what recovery will look like, not simply to hope for it."

An invitation to the community and to referring physicians

Physicians, surgeons, therapists, case managers, discharge planners and rehabilitation specialists — along with patients, caregivers and residents across Hallandale Beach, Hollywood and Aventura — are invited to attend.

Guests will have the opportunity to:

Tour the rehabilitation facility

See balance assessment and supported gait training demonstrated

Meet the clinical leadership team

Discuss candidacy, referral pathways and program structure

Enjoy refreshments while celebrating the center's opening

Grand Opening

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026 | 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. | Ribbon-cutting at 5:00 p.m.

Rehab Center, 501 North Dixie Highway, Suite 1007, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

RSVP: Kenia Gonzales, 754-444-0450 or [email protected]

Note to media: Interviews, tours and live demonstrations available on request, before or during the event.

About Rehab Center

Rehab Center is an advanced neurological rehabilitation center at 501 North Dixie Highway, Suite 1007, Hallandale Beach, Florida. It treats stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, balance and fall-risk disorders, and post-orthopedic surgery recovery — pairing computerized balance diagnostics and body-weight-supported gait training with a one-clinician-per-patient standard and an interdisciplinary team built around each patient and family. Instagram: @rehabcenter.us

Media Contact

Kenia Gonzales

Growth & Business Development

Rehab Center

754-444-0450

[email protected]

501 North Dixie Highway, Suite 1007

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

SOURCE Rehab Center