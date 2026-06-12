RehabMart Adds RLT Home Red Light Therapy Panels Spanning Seven Wavelengths, Surface to Deep Tissue

One Total Spectrum device is designed to help support skin appearance, muscle recovery, joint comfort and sleep, and clearly discloses the per-wavelength output for every panel.

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RehabMart, the therapist-owned rehabilitation and wellness retailer, has added RLT Home's Total Spectrum red light therapy panels to its lineup, a seven-wavelength line built so a single device can reach from surface skin to the deeper tissue many home panels are not designed to address.

RehabMart, the therapist-owned rehabilitation and wellness retailer, has added RLT Home's Total Spectrum red light therapy panels to its lineup. The seven-wavelength, full-body panel is designed to reach from surface skin to the deeper tissue many home panels are not built to address, supporting muscle recovery and joint comfort. Shown here in a professional treatment setting. The full collection is available at rehabmart.com/brand/rlt-home.htm. An RLT Home Total Spectrum full-body red light therapy panel displays its multi-wavelength LED array. Every panel combines seven wavelengths, including 810nm and 1064nm deep infrared, and publishes the per-band LED density on each unit, so buyers can see how the output is distributed rather than trust a single headline number. Designed to support muscle recovery, the line is available through RehabMart at rehabmart.com/brand/rlt-home.htm.

"'Which red light panel should I buy?' is a question we are asked constantly," said Hulet Smith, chief executive officer of RehabMart. "What we appreciate about RLT Home is that it tells you exactly what each panel emits, so you can use it for your specific goal. That combination is rare in this category."

Because different wavelengths reach different depths in the body, a seven-wavelength panel is designed to support a wider span of goals than a single- or dual-wavelength device, from skin health near the surface to muscle recovery and joint comfort in deeper tissue.

About 33% of every panel is concentrated on the 810nm and 1064nm bands, the two longest wavelengths in the array and the ones that penetrate deepest. RLT Home publishes that allocation, and the full per-band breakdown, on every unit so buyers can see how much of the output reaches the tissue they care about rather than trusting a single headline number.

Each panel also ships with a free weekly usage plan tailored to the customer's stated goal, specifying mode, distance, session length and frequency. RLT Home drafts each plan with a model trained on photobiomodulation research, then has a team member review before it is sent.

"We built Total Spectrum to span the full useful range and published exactly how the light is distributed, so buyers aren't guessing," said Jonathan Knight, RLT Home Lead Scientist. "Then we send every customer a plan reviewed by a real person, because the right dose matters as much as the right wavelength. That last part is where most of the industry stops."

The full RLT Home Total Spectrum collection is available at rehabmart.com/brand/rlt-home.htm. Free shipping from domestic warehouses, a three-year warranty and a 60-day risk-free trial. Use code RehabMart4 at checkout for 5% off any RLT Homes purchase/product.

About RehabMart

RehabMart is an online retailer of rehabilitation equipment, medical supplies, and wellness products, owned and operated by occupational and physical therapists. Founded in 1998 by occupational therapists Mike Price, OTR, and Hulet Smith, OTR/L, the company serves consumers and healthcare professionals nationwide — including families, hospitals, school systems, the Veterans Health Administration, the U.S. military, and government agencies. RehabMart is based in Watkinsville, Georgia.

Contact:

Hulet Smith, Chief Executive Officer

RehabMart

p. 706-213-1144

e. [email protected]

w. www.rehabmart.com

SOURCE RehabMart