Rein Enables The Next Wave of Enterprise AI Agents with Security Built for the Enterprise

Company also expands its Enterprise Agent Security Platform to further protect AI agents embedded across operational, revenue and customer-facing workflows

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rein Security, the leading enterprise agentic AI security company, today announced strong market momentum for the Rein Enterprise Agent Security Platform, the first security platform purpose-built for enterprise AI agents. As organizations deploy agents across business-critical workflows, Rein enables them to scale securely with complete visibility, governance, and control over every action agents take across sensitive systems, data and processes. Leading organizations, including Lemonade and Dun & Bradstreet, have already adopted Rein's Enterprise Agent Security Platform.

Most security vendors today focus on productivity agents, such as AI coding assistants and copilots used by individual employees in day-to-day workflows. But enterprise agents represent a fundamentally different security challenge with much higher stakes. Despite this, the market has largely treated all agents as the same category. The Rein Enterprise Agent Security platform is purpose-built for this new class of enterprise agents, securing them across four distinct pillars, underscored by a new Business Impact Analysis capability that translates every agent action into real-world operational and business consequences.

"Agentic AI creates an accountability gap that legacy controls simply weren't built to close. Rein is the only platform that gives detailed runtime visibility into what AI agents are performing in production – not just what they're being asked to do," said Phillip Miller, VP and Global CISO, H&R Block. "No other vendor operates at the execution layer the way they do. Rein gives builders and defenders clear sight lines into agent behavior, real-time guardrails that don't break workflows, and the security posture we need to scale agentic AI with confidence."

Enterprise agents live on the biggest attack surface there is: the public internet. They reach into an organization's most sensitive systems, move money and make decisions that directly impact business outcomes. According to Gartner, the shift from passive assistants to active agents is outpacing existing security controls, and the risks of operational failure and noncompliance escalate with each additional agent. Most disconcertingly, they also undermine Zero Trust at the last mile when systems cannot verify who initiated an action, why it was requested, or whether authority was properly delegated. Unlike those tools, Rein Security ensures every enterprise agent action is visible, controlled, and accountable.

"The industry built security for productivity agents, but enterprise agents introduce an entirely new class of risk," said Matan Bar-Efrat, co-founder and CEO of Rein Security. "Enterprise agents are at the same turning point cloud security hit a decade ago: innovation is outpacing security, and enterprises are being left exposed.Rein exists to ensure that as enterprise agents scale across a business, security scales with them."

Rein sits as a sidecar alongside the agent itself. There is no proxy, gateway or performance tradeoff, giving it the unique position to deliver all four capabilities enterprise agents require, including:

Full visibility: Every agent action is traced to the line of code that triggered it and connected directly to its business outcome. Rein provides a full execution graph across agents, prompts, services, endpoints, frameworks, and resources end-to-end, with no gaps;

Every agent action is traced to the line of code that triggered it and connected directly to its business outcome. Rein provides a full execution graph across agents, prompts, services, endpoints, frameworks, and resources end-to-end, with no gaps; Unified posture and governance: Inventory, posture management, vulnerability management, code security, compliance, and governance all from a single platform;

Inventory, posture management, vulnerability management, code security, compliance, and governance all from a single platform; Business-aware agent controls: Granular, dynamic guardrails on every agent action, baselined against normal behavior rather than static signatures. Rein stops misbehavior before it causes harm, whether the source is an attack, user error, or hallucination; and

Granular, dynamic guardrails on every agent action, baselined against normal behavior rather than static signatures. Rein stops misbehavior before it causes harm, whether the source is an attack, user error, or hallucination; and Data privacy by design: Rein's architecture means every byte of customer data stays inside the organization, instead of routing it through a vendor gateway.

"At Dun & Bradstreet, our AI workloads run everywhere. We needed security that delivers coverage at the application layer, not at the perimeter," said Jay DePaul, Chief Cybersecurity & Technology Risk Officer, Dun & Bradstreet. "Rein is the first platform we've seen that's purpose-built for the production agents that actually run the business; it sees what every agent does, and where it runs in real time. That's the kind of coverage enterprise agentic AI demands. I literally log in to this product every single day."

The core capability behind Rein's Enterprise Agent Security Platform is its Business Impact Analysis engine, which bridges the gap between security insights and business outcomes, enabling security teams and business stakeholders to operate from a shared understanding of risk. When Rein identifies a vulnerability in an enterprise agent, the platform surfaces a business impact section alongside the technical findings. This shows what business function the affected agent performs and uncovers every action it takes, from which databases it accesses to what customer-facing decision it drives. This allows technical teams to see exploitability and code attribution, while business and compliance stakeholders see actual organizational risk in language they can act on.

"As enterprise agents become more embedded in business processes, the ability to understand and communicate their impact, not just their technical risk, is paramount," said Rob Teel, Field CTO of GigaOm. "Rein's Business Impact Analysis genuinely bridges that gap, connecting technical findings directly to the business functions and actions at stake, in a language the C-suite can act on."

For more information, visit www.reinsec.io and request a demo at https://reinsec.io/book-a-demo.

About Rein Security

Rein Security is the agentic AI security company purpose-built for enterprise agents. With a patented, real-time architecture, Rein delivers full visibility and protection across every enterprise agent in production – tracing every action to the line of code that triggered it and connecting it to its business outcome. Trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies and backed by Giliot Capital, Rein Security was founded in 2024 and is co-headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit reinsec.io.

Media Contacts:

Bateman Agency for Rein Security

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SOURCE Rein Security, Inc.