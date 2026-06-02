Under Secretary Emil Michael, Doug Petno, Shyam Sankar, Alexis Ohanian and dozens more leaders will gather to discuss major advances strengthening US investment across AI, materials and energy, the American worker and national security

DETROIT, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reindustrialize, the annual gathering dedicated to rebuilding American industrial strength, announced its return to Detroit June 16-17, 2026, which will bring together more than 1,500 leaders across government, business, investment capital and technology to accelerate American industrial dominance. Senior leaders Brendan Carr, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission; Doug Petno, Co-CEO of Commercial & Investment Bank (CIB) at J.P. Morgan Chase; Jim Belosic, Founder & CEO, SendCutSend; and Tara Murphy Dougherty, CEO of Govini will be participating.

Areas of focus for 2026 include: AI & Automation, Materials & Energy, The American Worker, Infrastructure & Investment Capital and National Security.

A survey of last year's Reindustrialize Summit attendees, conducted by the New American Industrial Alliance (NAIA) and Sustainment, found that 52% of manufacturers had already implemented robotics and automation, and 39% were actively deploying AI. Yet 69% identify skilled technical roles as their hardest positions to fill, underscoring the tension between innovation and workforce development that will define this year's agenda.

"The survey results paint a clear picture: the reindustrialization moment is here, but so is its defining challenge. Twelve months ago, "reindustrialization" was a word most people in Washington and on Wall Street didn't use. Today the National Security Strategy is built around it, the largest bank in the country has $1.5 trillion committed to it, the OEMs are exiting China around it and a new generation of American manufacturers are being capitalized to execute it," said Aaron Slodov, Co-founder, Reindustrialize. "Technology is accelerating faster than the workforce can follow, and closing that gap is exactly what Detroit is about. The future belongs to the builders."

This year's summit draws from across the political spectrum, reflecting a growing consensus that reindustrialization is not a partisan issue but an economic and national security imperative for all. The following leaders will take the stage to address these challenges head-on:

Government leaders and policymakers

Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration

Keith E. Sonderling, Acting United States Secretary of Labor

Brendan Carr, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission

Michael Waltz, U.S. Representative to the United Nations

Emil Michael, Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering and Chief Technology Officer for the Department of War

Jacob Helberg, Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs

David Lorch, Director of the Office of Strategic Capital at the Department of War

Scott Kupor, Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management

Innovation leaders

Blake Scholl, Founder & CEO, Boom Supersonic

Bryon Hargis, Co-founder & CEO, Castelion

Tara Murphy Dougherty, CEO, Govini

Jim Belosic, Founder & CEO, SendCutSend

Shyam Sankar, CTO, Palantir

Andrew Lonsberry, CEO, Path Robotics

Augustus Doricko, CEO & Founder, Rainmaker Technologies

Isaiah Taylor, CEO & Founder, Valar Atomics

Maxim Lobovsky, CEO, Formlabs

Chris Power, Founder & CEO, Hadrian

Aaron Slodov, Founder & CEO, Atomic Industries

Investment leaders

Doug Petno, Co-CEO of Commercial & Investment Bank (CIB), J.P. Morgan Chase

Alan Schwartz, Executive Chairman of Guggenheim Partners

Mike Pyle, Senior Managing Director, Deputy Head of the Portfolio Management Group at BlackRock

Daleep Singh, Vice Chair & Chief Global Economist, PGIM

Antonio Gracias, Founder, CEO & CIO, Valor Equity Partners

Drew Oetting, Co-founder & President, 8VC

Austin Bishop, Co-founder, The New Industrial Corporation

Gregory Bernstein, CEO & Chairman, The New Industrial Corporation

Ted Persson, Partner, Head of Deep Tech, EQT Group

Falon Donohue, Partner, Narya

Colin Greenspon, Co-founder & Partner, Narya

Alexis Ohanian, General Partner & Founder of 776

"Rainmaker works at the intersection of natural stewardship, national security and infrastructure. Reindustrialize brings together the policymakers, technologists and operators aligned with our mission to make America a more prosperous and abundant nation. There's nowhere I would rather be than this year's Reindustrialize in Detroit," said Augustus Doricko, CEO & Founder of Rainmaker Technologies.

"This is the decade. The industrial base we rebuild now, powered by Physical AI, is the one American workers will operate, own and benefit from for the next fifty years," said Chris Power, Founder & CEO of Hadrian. "It takes new industrial companies, legacy giants and small businesses moving together to outproduce our adversaries. That's why we've been part of Reindustrialize from day one: it's where the operators building this future are converging."

Additional speakers will continue to be announced leading up to the event. Register here.

ABOUT REINDUSTRIALIZE

Reindustrialize is the annual revival convening leaders across technology, industry, capital and government to propel innovation and acceleration in American manufacturing and industrials. The summit champions the future of American prosperity, ensuring long-term economic growth and global competitiveness in the modern era.

SOURCE Reindustrialize