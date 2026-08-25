Relativity Accelerates Enterprise AI Transformation with Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise for Legal

News Summary:

RelativityOne now integrates with Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise for Legal through the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

This integration enables shared users to accelerate enterprise workflows with increased speed and security.

The MCP integration for Gemini Enterprise is another informed step toward strengthening the intuitive experience of the company's AI platform for legal data intelligence, expanding the legal work it supports by bringing it to legal professionals where and how they work.

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a legal data intelligence company, today announced that its extensible AI platform for legal work, RelativityOne, now integrates with Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise for Legal through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). This integration enables shared users to accelerate enterprise workflows with increased speed and security.

This latest connection to the MCP has launched as part of Gemini Enterprise for Legal, an agentic solution purpose-built to meet the complex requirements and workflows of the legal industry. The MCP now connects to Gemini Enterprise, adding a conversational agentic execution layer on top of RelativityOne, letting system administrators—including litigation support teams, legal operations, service providers and developers—stand up new matters, align workspaces to the structure of their data, and manage access and workflows through natural language.

"Our goal in connecting RelativityOne directly to Gemini Enterprise for Legal is to make leveraging advanced AI both practical and actionable for legal teams," said Chris Brown, President, Relativity. "This integration empowers users to orchestrate matters and workflows inside RelativityOne, their sensitive data never leaving the platform and the substantive analysis staying within Relativity aiR."

"Legal teams need AI solutions that are powerful and deeply integrated into their trusted platforms," said Satish Thomas, Vice President, Google Cloud. "This integration with RelativityOne brings the advanced reasoning and agentic capabilities of Gemini Enterprise directly into legal workflows, enabling firm and enterprise users to operate with greater speed, precision, and security."

The MCP also delivers real-time insight into operations, surfacing usage patterns, reinforcing best practices and supporting more informed decisions across matters, clients and practice groups. That level of instant visibility can strengthen governance: teams can audit access, manage matter lifecycles and maintain a defensible posture with less risk of inadvertent disclosure.

The MCP integration for Gemini Enterprise is another informed step toward strengthening the intuitive experience of the company's AI platform for legal data intelligence, expanding the legal work it supports by bringing it to legal professionals where and how they work. RelativityOne has long been a platform designed to be extended through APIs and a partner ecosystem. This Gemini Enterprise integration further empowers Relativity's user community to manage and tailor their RelativityOne environments to meet their unique needs, simplify operational tasks and ultimately focus more time on the meaningful work that drives real outcomes.

Learn more about enabling the Gemini Enterprise connector in RelativityOne instance.

About Relativity

Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its extensible cloud platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity's legal AI software to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic program and to organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Relativity