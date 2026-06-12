Relativity Acquires Gavel to Extend its AI Platform for Legal Data Intelligence into Microsoft Word

News Summary:

Relativity has acquired Gavel, an AI-native legal technology company whose solutions are used by thousands of legal professionals to draft, review and automate legal work product.

With the integration of Gavel, work product created in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR could be opened, drafted, edited, redlined and finalized inside Microsoft Word, with each edit syncing back to the matter in RelativityOne.

The Gavel team joins Relativity, bringing deep expertise in AI-native drafting, document automation and the Microsoft Word experience that lawyers depend on.

CHICAGO, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a legal data intelligence company, today announced its acquisition of Gavel, an AI-native legal technology company whose solutions are used by thousands of legal professionals to draft, review and automate work product directly in Microsoft Word and on the web. Through the acquisition, Relativity plans to extend its AI platform for legal data intelligence into Microsoft Word, helping keep work product connected to the data and context behind matters.

"We believe that Relativity's role as a driving force in legal AI innovation requires investing in the technology and people that create real value for our customers and partners. We're delivering on that through Rel Labs, our partnership and startup investment program, and strategic moves like this one," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "This acquisition enhances our ability to support a wider arc of legal work, in the place where lawyers spend most of their time. The Gavel team is exceptional, and we're excited to come together and bring what they've built to the Relativity community."

RelativityOne serves as the AI platform for legal data intelligence and the system of action where teams organize, analyze and act on the evidence at the heart of their most important matters. Yet the documents that follow from that work—motions, briefs and contracts—have historically remained in Microsoft Word, separate from the data and context that shaped them. With Relativity's integration of Gavel, that work should no longer need to leave the platform, deepening attorney engagement with RelativityOne across the full matter lifecycle.

Work product generated by Relativity aiR for Case Strategy, aiR Assist and more could become editable directly in Microsoft Word, enabling lawyers to refine, route for comments and redlines, and finalize documents within their natural workflow. Every change could sync back to the matter in RelativityOne, creating a more connected experience where legal intelligence and the work product it shapes move together.

"With Gavel, drafting and collaboration happen directly in Microsoft Word. Once integrated with RelativityOne, that work could happen against the full context of the matter, with edits syncing back to the platform," said Chris Brown, Chief Product Officer at Relativity. "We would be taking the system of action that lawyers already rely on and extending it into the surfaces where they actually do the work."

Gavel was founded by Dorna Moini, a former associate at Sidley Austin LLP, who began building document automation tools for pro bono clients and eventually grew Gavel into an AI-native platform used by legal teams worldwide. Gavel's Chief Technology Officer, Pierre Martin, joined the company in 2022, bringing deep experience at the intersection of AI and enterprise software, with previous leadership and executive roles at Microsoft, Amazon and high-growth startups. Now, the Gavel team joins Relativity with a shared commitment to helping legal professionals work smarter, move faster and act with greater confidence.

"This is an exciting next chapter for Gavel employees and our customers," said Dorna Moini, Founder and CEO of Gavel. "Joining Relativity gives us an unrivaled opportunity to scale our shared vision for the industry, build faster and bring our technology to more legal teams. Relativity's footprint, data platform and deep trust across the legal industry will help us take everything we've built at Gavel to the next level."

Law firms and organizations across 28 countries use Gavel to draft, edit and automate legal work product with a combination of generative AI and rules-based workflows. Operating in Microsoft Word and on the web, Gavel supports drafting, contract review, redlining and analysis with contextual guidance grounded in legal norms and playbooks, helping work product stay consistent with firm standards and connected to the most relevant information.

Relativity's immediate focus is on thoughtful integration and continuity for customers. The company intends to maintain Gavel's regular operations while bringing its capabilities into RelativityOne over time.

About Relativity

Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its extensible, AI cloud platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity's legal AI software to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic program and to organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Relativity