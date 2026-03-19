Relativity Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

CHICAGO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a legal data intelligence company, today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed initial public offering remains subject to the completion of the SEC review process, as well as market and other conditions.

This press release is being issued pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

SOURCE Relativity