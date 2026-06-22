Relevent Secures First Bundesliga Sponsorship in U.S. by Partnering with Polymarket

World's largest prediction marketplace becomes Official Prediction Market Partner of Bundesliga in United States

Polymarket partnership is Relevent's first regional sponsorship deal for the Bundesliga in U.S. as German league furthers long-term investment in region

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevent, the leading multinational media, sports and entertainment group, has today announced Polymarket, the world's largest prediction marketplace, as the Bundesliga's Official Prediction Market Partner in the U.S.

Beginning with the 2026-27 season kicking off in August, Polymarket users will be able to trade event contracts on the most anticipated Bundesliga match outcomes, furthering their interest and investment in the league, even from afar.

Polymarket becomes Official Prediction Market Partner of Bundesliga in U.S.

The multi-year partnership includes digital and social content focused on match predictions and markets. Polymarket US will receive exclusive rights to use Bundesliga and collective club intellectual property in a listed prediction market format. Sportradar, the Bundesliga's official sports wagering, streaming and data partner, retains exclusive rights to distribute official league data, with any provision of such data to Polymarket subject to a separate commercial agreement.

"Partnerships like this one are a testament to our long-term collaboration with Relevent to grow German soccer in the region, as we continue to showcase Football As It's Meant to Be in the Americas," said Robin Austermann, Bundesliga Americas executive vice president.

Polymarket has rapidly established itself as the prediction market partner of choice for major sports leagues, holding official partnerships with Spain and Italy's soccer top flights – LALIGA and Serie A – as well as MLB, NHL, UFC and MLS.

"The Bundesliga is home to some of the most exciting players in world football, and its U.S. audience reflects that," said Ari Borod, President of Sports Business Development at Polymarket. "An official partnership with the Bundesliga equips Polymarket to serve that audience with the credibility the league deserves."

About Bundesliga Americas

In September 2024, the Bundesliga signed a long-term collaboration with Relevent, the world's leading privately owned commercial partner with a dedicated focus on international football, to expand marketing and sales activities across the Americas. Following the expansion of its New York team, the Bundesliga announced in February 2025 the opening of a content studio in Guadalajara, Mexico, reinforcing its commitment to delivering localized, high-quality content to fans across North, Central and South America.

About the Bundesliga

The Bundesliga is the premier professional association football league in Germany. Established in 1963, the Bundesliga is comprised of 18 teams which operate on a system of promotion and relegation with the Bundesliga 2.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market platform, where participants trade on the outcomes of real-world events. By harnessing the wisdom of the crowd and the efficiency of markets, Polymarket generates real-time probability estimates that have proven to be among the most accurate forecasting tools available. Polymarket's markets span global politics, economics, science, technology, sports, culture, and more, attracting hundreds of thousands of participants worldwide. Polymarket US operates as a CFTC-regulated designated contract market under the Commodity Exchange Act. For more information, visit polymarket.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Bundesliga Americas:

Michael LoRé

[email protected]

Polymarket:

[email protected]

SOURCE Relevent