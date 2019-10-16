ReliaQuest Announces Executive Hires to Further Accelerate Market Expansion

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReliaQuest , a leader in enterprise cybersecurity, today announced the addition of three accomplished executives to its industry-leading team: Ken Smith as chief revenue officer, Kristy Ayala as vice president of demand generation, and Seth Goldhammer as vice president of product marketing. These executives bring deep background in the cybersecurity industry and innovative enterprise technologies, as well as proven success driving global sales and marketing results through phases of hyper growth.

"As enterprises grapple with increasing cyber threats and a confusing array of tools to address them, the timing could not be better for ReliaQuest to double down on these hires to lead our GreyMatter platform to market," said Brian Murphy, CEO, ReliaQuest. "Ken, Kristy and Seth not only bring a wealth of domain experience in cybersecurity and business-to-business SaaS, but they will help ReliaQuest aggressively scale as we deliver coordinated visibility and response to enterprises across the U.S. and beyond."



As chief revenue officer, Ken will oversee ReliaQuest's entire sales function, including outside sales, alliances, account management, and sales engineering. Ken brings more than 25 years of experience to ReliaQuest and comes from FireEye, where he served as VP of sales for the past five years and was responsible for a team of more than 100 and annual sales exceeding $200 million. Prior to FireEye, Ken held sales leadership roles at Alfresco, Lithium Technologies, and Adobe Systems.

"I am thrilled to join the ReliaQuest team and help lead its next phase of growth," said Smith. "No organization in cybersecurity better understands the challenges that enterprises face today. The GreyMatter platform is like nothing I've seen in the industry and enables CISOs to deliver consistent results in the face of threats, while still continuing to evolve at the speed of their businesses."



As vice president of demand generation, Kristy will be responsible for developing innovative, multi-channel marketing programs that drive awareness and demand for ReliaQuest's GreyMatter platform among enterprise CISOs and their teams. She comes to ReliaQuest with over 10 years of experience in B2B marketing with expertise in driving technology companies to market leadership through forward-thinking demand generation programs. Kristy most recently led digital marketing and demand generation at ConnectWise.

As vice president of product marketing, Seth will develop clearly articulated and differentiated messaging to drive ReliaQuest's GreyMatter platform for both external and internal audiences. His role will include performing market analysis, creating thought leadership content and supporting assets, and managing ReliaQuest's analyst relations. Seth comes to ReliaQuest with more than 20 years of experience in the network security industry and spent the past eight years at LogRhythm, where he held various leadership roles in product management and product marketing. Prior to his time at LogRhythm, Seth founded Roving Planet, designing go-to-market strategies for the industry's first network access control products. In addition, Seth previously served in global product management and marketing roles at TippingPoint, 3Com, and HP Networking.

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest fortifies the world's most trusted brands against cyber threats with its platform for proactive security model management. Acting as a force multiplier on an organization's existing cybersecurity investments, only ReliaQuest's GreyMatter integrates disparate technologies to provide a unified, actionable view that fills the gaps in enterprise security programs. GreyMatter uses a combination of machine learning and human analysis so security operations teams can focus on increasing the speed and effectiveness of their threat responses, while also advancing strategic initiatives, rather than blocking and tackling daily threats. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., ReliaQuest is a private company with operations in Las Vegas, Nev., Salt Lake City, UT, and Dublin, Ireland. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com .

