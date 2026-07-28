RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS ON AUGUST 6, 2026

DENVER, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of REMAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2026. In light of the pending merger transaction with The Real Brokerage Inc. announced on April 27, 2026, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will not be holding a conference call.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the REMAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 145,000 agents in nearly 8,500 offices and a presence in more than 120 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX Holdings launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., has offices across more than 40 states.

SOURCE RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.