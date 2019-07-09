RE/MAX is Home to More of "America's Best" Agents for Fifth Consecutive Year

DENVER, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the world's most productive real estate network*, had more agents recognized than any other real estate brand for the annual ranking of "America's Best Real Estate Professionals" by REAL Trends + Tom Ferry. This is the fifth consecutive year RE/MAX has been home to more of "America's Best" agents with twenty percent of all participating agents and teams being members of the RE/MAX network (2,907 of 14,503).

"The unwavering strength of the RE/MAX network is rooted in our brokers and agents, the stars of the real estate industry," said Adam Contos, CEO of RE/MAX. "RE/MAX has more of 'America's Best' real estate professionals in our network than any other real estate brand. Our agents are consistent and unmatched in their productivity, talent and dedication to the business and their clients."

The REAL Trends + Tom Ferry "America's Best Real Estate Professionals" survey ranks participating agents and teams in the United States based on 2018 residential transaction sides and sales volume. The survey is divided into four categories: individual agents by sales volume, individuals by transaction sides, team leaders by volume and team leaders by sides. To qualify, an individual must have closed 50 transaction sides or $20 million in closed sales volume, and a team must have closed 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume, last year.

Notable recognitions of RE/MAX agents and teams in the 2019 REAL Trends + Tom Ferry "America's Best Real Estate Professionals" include:

Of the rankings for transaction sides, 27 percent of all individual agents and teams (2,619 of 9,741) featured in the 2019 edition of the annual survey were members of the RE/MAX network

1,616 individual RE/MAX agents were included in the rankings

RE/MAX agents who earned spots based on transaction sides averaged 71 sides in 2018

RE/MAX agents who earned positions based on sales volume averaged $29.9 million in sales in 2018

in sales in 2018 1,291 RE/MAX teams were included in the rankings

RE/MAX teams that earned positions based on transaction sides averaged 144 sides in 2018

RE/MAX teams that earned positions based on sales volume averaged $56.3 million in sales in 2018

in sales in 2018 One-quarter of the agents and teams in "America's Best" are ranked for both sides and volume, including 834 RE/MAX agents and teams

Industry surveys continue to recognize the RE/MAX network for its high productivity. RE/MAX associates also outperformed participating agents with other real estate brands in the 2019 REAL Trends 500 survey. For the ninth consecutive year, RE/MAX agents in the survey on average outsold competing agents – averaging more than twice as many closed sales than agents at other participating large brokerages.

In its seventh year, "America's Best Real Estate Professionals" is an offshoot of the REAL Trends "The Thousand" as advertised in The Wall Street Journal. The Thousand ranks the most productive 1,000 agents in the U.S.

Among the individual agents and agent teams closing the most residential transaction sides in "The Thousand," 107 are RE/MAX agents – more than any other brand. Agents and teams who were recognized in "The Thousand" also are included in "America's Best."

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 125,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Mortgage, a ground-breaking mortgage franchisor, in 2016 and acquired booj, a real estate technology company, in 2018. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit www.remax.com/newsroom.

*As measured by residential transaction sides

