REMAX Survey Reveals Strong Demand: 88% of Prospective Buyers Plan to Purchase a Home in 2026

DENVER, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeownership remains a priority for many Americans despite housing market fluctuations this year. A recent consumer survey conducted by REMAX, the #1 name in real estate1, highlights how market conditions and lifestyle preferences are shaping homebuyers' plans.

While affordability remains a key concern, buyers are also prioritizing neighborhood safety, social connection and access to lifestyle-enhancing amenities. These preferences underscore that buyers want homes and neighborhoods that support both their everyday lifestyle and long-term financial goals.

88% of buyers plan to purchase a home in 2026, but 71% say market conditions have delayed their plans, according to a REMAX survey.

"Today's buyers aren't just looking for a house – they're looking for a sense of community," says Chris Lim, REMAX Chief Growth Officer. "It's clear that lifestyle and connection are just as important as the property itself. It's the job of real estate professionals to help prospective buyers find homes and neighborhoods that meet their financial needs while also supporting the way they want to live."

Key survey findings include:

Affordability is the Gatekeeper to Homeownership

Economic uncertainty and rising costs have led many prospective buyers to delay their purchase plans – but not abandon them. This reveals a strong commitment to homeownership, even in a tough market, but affordability still plays a big role:

Eighty-eight percent of respondents say they are "very" or "somewhat likely" to purchase a home in 2026.

respondents report that current market conditions have caused delays in their homebuying timeline. More than three-quarters of buyers (78%) say more affordable home prices would prompt them to buy within the next six months or less. Older respondents, aged 60-65, say the availability of affordable homes is most important (78%) when selecting a neighborhood.

say more affordable home prices would prompt them to buy within the next six months or less. The second most important motivator is lower mortgage rates, with more than half (58%) indicating this would expedite their purchase plans. Less than 10% of respondents said interest rates between 5-6% would speed up purchasing plans.

Amenities are Worth the Premium – If They Build Lifestyle

Homebuyers are willing to invest more in neighborhoods that offer lifestyle-enhancing amenities. Gen Z and Millennials are driving demand for spaces that foster connection and convenience:

Sixty percent would pay a premium for shared community amenities, like pools and gyms. Among these, three in four buyers (76%) are willing to pay 5% or more of the home's price for such amenities. Gen Z (71%) and Millennials (67%) are most willing to pay for shared community amenities compared to Gen X (46%) and Baby Boomers (44%) , indicating a greater desire for creating community ties for younger generations.

would pay a premium for shared community amenities, like pools and gyms. The most important amenities include: Grocery stores/shopping – 29% Restaurants/cafes – 20% Parks, outdoor spaces, community gardens – 17%

Least valuable amenities include: Bike share programs or storage facilities – 10% Fitness centers, gyms, clubs – 9% EV charging stations – 7% Entertainment, nightlife – 5% Coworking spaces – 4%



Community is the New Currency

Beyond amenities, buyers – especially Gen Z and Millennials – are focused on building a sense of community in their future neighborhood. A strong neighborhood vibe and future development potential are now seen as key contributors to purchasing decisions:

Over half (51%) of respondents are looking to buy a home in a suburb (outside the city center) while 32% are looking within the city (urban area).

of respondents are looking to buy a home in a suburb (outside the city center) while are looking within the city (urban area). Seven in 10 (71%) respondents are willing to pay more for a neighborhood known for strong community engagement and friendly neighbors. This is most important to Gen Z (78%) and Millennials (74%) compared to Gen X (64%) and Baby Boomers (55%) . Additionally, 74% of men are willing to pay more for a neighborhood known for strong community engagement and friendly neighbors compared to 66% of women.

respondents are willing to pay more for a neighborhood known for strong community engagement and friendly neighbors. Over half (53%) of respondents say future neighborhood development – such as new housing, retail or transit improvements – is "very important" to their decision, citing its impact on property value and livability.

of respondents say future neighborhood development – such as new housing, retail or transit improvements – is "very important" to their decision, citing its impact on property value and livability. Almost 40% of respondents list a sense of community or neighborhood vibe as a main priority.

Safety and Convenience Still Reign Supreme

When selecting a neighborhood, younger buyers prioritize safety, commute times and proximity to amenities:

Safety is a top concern for nearly 80% of prospective homebuyers, followed by: Availability of affordable homes – 69% Type of homes available – e.g., condo, townhomes, single-family homes – 47%

of prospective homebuyers, followed by: Geographic considerations also matter: Fifty-eight percent of prospective homebuyers indicate proximity to work is an important geographic consideration when choosing a neighborhood to live in. Other top location factors include proximity to: Shopping, theaters, other public spaces – 57% Restaurants – 54% Schools – 45%



Methodology: Data is based on a survey conducted in partnership with Pollfish and fielded during Q4 2025 among 1,000 U.S.-based men and women between the ages of 18-65 who plan to purchase a home in the next 18 months.

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about REMAX, please visit news.remax.com.

