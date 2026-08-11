Remcom Announces Updated Version of XFdtd® with Expanded Circuit Solver and Project Organization Tools

Latest release adds coaxial and power divider schematic elements, upgraded material capacity, and tagging and filtering to organize large device models.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remcom announces an update to its XFdtd® 3D Electromagnetic Simulation Software with capabilities that help RF engineers and antenna designers work more efficiently on complicated device designs. Release 7.11.2 strengthens the frequency domain circuit solver with new schematic elements, raises the material capacity of the calculation engine, and introduces tools for organizing and filtering large projects.

New coaxial and power divider schematic elements simplify modeling of antenna feed networks.

"Design and integration cycles keep getting shorter, and every extra tool in the chain adds time and transfer errors," said Sam Seidel, product manager for XFdtd. "With this release, engineers can model feed networks and coaxial cabling directly in XFdtd, and new tagging and filtering tools keep large projects manageable."

Expanded Frequency Domain Circuit Solver

The schematic editor now includes two additional component types designed to simplify modeling of antenna feed networks. An N-way reciprocal power divider distributes power among a user-defined number of branches for efficient modeling of antenna arrays, feed networks, and multi-port systems. A coaxial transmission line element models cables from their physical dimensions and material properties, capturing both conductor and dielectric losses in matching network analysis. Both additions keep feed network and cabling work inside XFdtd, avoiding the effort and transcription errors of moving data between separate tools.

Augmented Material Support

The calculation engine now supports more distinct electric materials, benefiting simulations built on detailed anatomical models or CAD imports with large material counts.

Advanced Organization for Complex Projects

Component tagging brings order to unwieldy project trees with many components. Teams working across multiple product variants can assign custom tags and limit the tree view to matching parts, eliminating the need to navigate lengthy lists.

Frequency Band Filtering

XFdtd's new frequency band filtering is available throughout post-processing, enabling users to restrict the displayed frequency range when plotting or tabulating results. Relevant data can be isolated, reducing clutter in dense broadband graphs and result tables.

Additional Updates

The release also introduces more than 50 updates across usability, performance, and scripting, along with numerous fixes including reliability enhancements. Batch export of Touchstone files and faster rendering of XY plots with large datasets further build on the release's time-saving features.

For more information on the latest release of XFdtd, please visit Remcom's website. Current users without an active Remcom Professional Support contract can upgrade to the latest version by contacting sales.

About Remcom

For more than 30 years, Remcom has provided electromagnetic simulation and wireless propagation software for commercial organizations, government agencies, and research institutions. Our innovative software and engineering expertise help design teams reduce development time, improve product performance, and solve complex electromagnetic challenges across applications including antenna design, wireless communications, automotive radar, aerospace, and defense. Flexible licensing options, responsive technical support, and custom-engineered solutions enable organizations of all sizes to accelerate product development with confidence.

SOURCE Remcom, Inc.