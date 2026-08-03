Remcon Equipment Names Sean Johnston Chief Executive Officer as Company Prepares for Capacity Growth

Dennis Lux will continue as CEO Emeritus while the Airway Heights manufacturer expands capacity and launches a redesigned website

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remcon Equipment, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty custom conveyor systems and related equipment, announced today that Sean Johnston has been named Chief Executive Officer.

Johnston will lead Remcon as the company expands its production capacity, strengthens its operations, and pursues new opportunities for growth. The company intends to build on Remcon's established reputation for practical engineering, durable fabrication, responsive service, and equipment designed for demanding operating conditions.

Dan, Dennis, and Sean shake hands in front of the Remcon Material Separation Unit that includes an eddy current and an air knife Dan, Dennis, and Sean shake hands in front of the Remcon Material Separation Unit that includes an eddy current and an air knife

Dennis Lux, who has led and helped shape Remcon for many years, will remain actively involved with the company as CEO Emeritus. In that role, Lux will advise Johnston and the Remcon team, support continuity in customer and industry relationships, and provide guidance based on his extensive knowledge of the company's products, customers, and operations.

"This is a transition in leadership, not a departure from what makes Remcon successful," said Johnston. "Our customers can expect the same direct communication, practical problem-solving, and commitment to standing behind what we build. We are excited to increase our capacity and grow, but our priorities remain straightforward: excellent design, sound fabrication, and a good product that performs reliably for a long time."

"Sean understands the value of Remcon's history and the responsibility that comes with carrying it forward," emphasized Dan Lueck, Head of Engineering.

"I am pleased to remain involved as CEO Emeritus and to help Sean and the entire Remcon team as the company adds capacity and prepares for its next chapter," added Dennis Lux.

Alongside the leadership transition, Remcon has launched a redesigned website at RemconEquipment.com. The new site provides customers, equipment manufacturers, contractors, and industry partners with a clearer view of Remcon's capabilities, including:

Turn-key conveyor systems

Custom conveyors for original equipment manufacturers

Sorting and separation equipment

Platforms, catwalks, bins, hoppers, and related structures

Equipment installation, repair, and relocation

Replacement belts, parts, and ongoing support

Founded in 1977 and based in Airway Heights, Washington, Remcon has produced more than 1,500 systems for recycling facilities and other demanding material-handling environments. The company designs, fabricates, installs, repairs, and supports equipment intended to withstand rough materials, heavy loads, overloading, contaminants, and the realities of daily plant operation.

Although Remcon is preparing for growth, the company emphasized that the fundamentals of the business are not changing. Existing customer relationships, current projects, service commitments, and the company's focus on practical, maintainable equipment will continue.

The leadership team's objective is to preserve what Remcon does well while increasing production capacity, improving responsiveness, and making it easier for customers and partners to understand and engage the company's capabilities.

"Our job is to listen to the customer, understand the conditions the equipment will actually face, and design something that works," Johnston said. "That commitment will remain at the center of Remcon."

About Remcon Equipment, Inc.

Founded in 1977 and based in Airway Heights, Washington, Remcon Equipment, Inc. designs, fabricates, installs, and repairs heavy-duty custom conveyor systems and related equipment. Remcon serves recycling facilities, material recovery facilities, original equipment manufacturers, and other customers with demanding material-handling requirements. The company's capabilities include turn-key conveyor systems, sorting and separation equipment, platforms and catwalks, bins and hoppers, replacement parts, installation, and field service.

Learn more at RemconEquipment.com.

Media Contact

Remcon Equipment, Inc.

2207 S. Lawson St.

Airway Heights, WA 99001

(509) 244-9439

[email protected]

SOURCE Remcon Equipment Inc.