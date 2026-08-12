Remepy Raises $36 Million Series A to Expand Its Hybrid Drug™ Pipeline Through Pharmaceutical Partnerships and Advance Phase III of Hybridopa™ for Parkinson's Disease

Funding brings total capital raised to $62 million as the Company expands pharmaceutical co-development partnerships and accelerates the Hybrid Drug category

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remepy, the pioneer of Hybrid Drugs, today announced the closing of a $36 million Series A financing round led by O.G. Venture Partners and M Ventures, the corporate strategic venture arm of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, with participation of existing and new investors including NFX, Vine Ventures, Qumra Capital, TechAviv, 97212 Ventures, Fresh Fund, PsyMed Ventures, Tadmor Group, Key1 Capital, and IT-Farm Corp.

The proceeds will accelerate the Company's pharmaceutical co-development partnerships and the expansion of its Hybrid Drug pipeline and platform, as well as fund the global Phase III clinical development of Hybridopa, Remepy's lead program for Parkinson's disease that will commence in Q4 2026. This funding brings the total capital raised by the Company to $62 million.

Remepy partners with leading pharmaceutical companies to develop Hybrid Drugs, a new class of drugs that combine prescription medicines with personalized, AI-driven therapeutic apps. Hybrid Drugs integrate pharmacology with adaptive physical, cognitive, and behavioral interventions into a single treatment, enabling scalable, multidisciplinary care through the standard prescription model. Beyond improving patient outcomes, the platform creates significant strategic value for pharmaceutical companies by generating new intellectual property, enabling lifecycle management, differentiating existing and future drugs, and potentially increasing clinical trial success through personalized integrative treatment.

Supported by emerging FDA frameworks for drug-software combination products and regulatory alignment, the Hybrid Drug model is rapidly gaining industry momentum. The Company recently announced a strategic collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to develop Hybrid Drugs across multiple indications, beginning with rare tumors.

Hybridopa, Remepy's Hybrid Drug program for Parkinson's disease, has generated encouraging Phase IIa clinical results demonstrating improvements in both motor and non-motor symptoms, supported by peer-reviewed publications[i][ii] highlighting the biological mechanisms underlying the Hybrid Drug clinical effect. The Company is now preparing the program for global Phase III development, expected to commence in Q4, 2026. Hybridopa is an investigational product and has not yet been approved by the FDA.

Michal Tsur, PhD, and Or Shoval, Co-CEOs of Remepy, "We believe medicine is entering a new era, where every breakthrough drug will be paired with personalized intelligence to maximize its impact for every patient. Over the past year, we've demonstrated that this vision is achievable through clinical validation, peer-reviewed science, regulatory alignment, and partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. This financing allows us to advance Phase III of Hybridopa for Parkinson's disease, and expand the Hybrid Drug model across multiple therapeutic areas."

Ziv Kop, Managing Partner at O.G. Venture Partners (Israel), "We're excited to lead Remepy's Series A and support an exceptional team pioneering a new category of medicine. By bringing together biotechnology, AI, and digital health, Remepy is redefining how medicines are developed and delivered. With compelling clinical data, growing regulatory momentum, and strong validation from leading pharmaceutical partners, we believe Hybrid Drugs have the potential to transform patient care - and we're proud to support Remepy in its next phase of growth."

Dr. Eyal Ben Ami, Scientific Lead at M Ventures, "Remepy's pioneering Hybrid Drugs approach reflects the growing importance and applicability of integrating AI into the delivery of health and physical medicines. Our investment from M Ventures is intended to further enable the company, underscoring our belief that this new class of medicine - that combines innovative therapeutics with AI-driven, patient-centered care - has the potential to redefine medicine. We look forward to advancing it across multiple drug classes and disease areas."

Gigi Levi-Weiss, founding partner at NFX, "We've believed in Remepy's vision since day one. The team's ability to translate bold ideas into clinical and commercial momentum has only strengthened our conviction, and we're excited to continue supporting the company as it enters its next stage of growth."

About Remepy

Remepy is pioneering Hybrid Drugs, a new class of drugs combining traditional drugs with personalized, AI-driven therapeutic apps. Remepy partners with leading pharma companies to bring to market Hybrid Drugs, that integrate pharmacology with adaptive physical, cognitive, and behavioral interventions into a single treatment, enabling scalable, multidisciplinary care within a standard drug prescription model. Supported by emerging FDA frameworks for drug–software combination products and strong clinical data, this model is rapidly gaining traction. Remepy's lead program, Hybridopa for Parkinson's, is entering Phase III following strong Phase IIa results. Remepy is turning drugs into intelligent, software-enabled, adaptive treatment platforms. For additional information, please visit: https://www.remepy.com/

About O.G. Venture Partners O.G. Venture Partners (OGVP) is a global, single-LP venture capital fund founded in 2017 and backed by Eyal Ofer's Ofer Global, and focused primarily on early growth-stage investments, typically in Series B and C rounds. OGVP manages over $1.5 billion in assets under management (AUM). Its active portfolio includes companies such as Lendbuzz, Coralogix, Via, Neko Health, Connecteam, Peregrine, Superplay, and Buildots, among others.

About M Ventures

M Ventures is the strategic, corporate venture capital arm of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. From its headquarters in the Netherlands and offices in Germany, USA and Israel, M Ventures invests globally in transformational ideas driven by innovative entrepreneurs. Taking an active role in its portfolio companies, M Ventures teams up with management teams and co-investors to translate scientific discoveries into commercial success. M Ventures focuses on identifying and financing novel solutions to some of the most difficult challenges, through company creation and equity investments in fields that will impact the vitality and sustainability of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's current and future businesses.

http://www.m-ventures.com/

About NFX

NFX invests in seed and pre-seed founders building the next generation of category-defining companies. Our five General Partners have founded ten companies with more than $10 billion in combined exits. Since launching in 2017, we've backed 25 unicorns across San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Israel. NFX manages $1.5B in assets, and we are actively investing out of our fourth fund.

Media contact:

Tsipi Haitovsky

Global Media Liaison

Remepy

[email protected]

(1) [i]Catalogna et al., 2026, Brain Communications

(2) [ii] Catalogna et al., 2026, npj Parkinson's

SOURCE Remepy