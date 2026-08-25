RemoteBridge Names Dr. John N. Just, Ed.D. Chief Executive Officer

Longtime learning and technology executive joins the AI-powered role-play training platform to lead its expansion into HR and remote-team leadership training.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RemoteBridge, an AI-powered role-play training platform, today announced that Dr. John N. Just has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer.

Just brings over two decades of senior learning and technology leadership experience to the role. He most recently served as Chief Learning Officer at KnowBe4, the security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, where he led content creation, eLearning modules, and learning management systems. Earlier in his career, he held roles including Senior Vice President of Education Solutions at nThrive, Chief Information Officer at Pinellas County Schools, co-founder and head of school at Pinellas Virtual School, and instructional design and technology professor at the University of Tampa. He holds a bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University, a master's degree in instructional technology from the University of South Florida, and a doctorate in instructional technology and distance education from Nova Southeastern University.

"I have admired the work RemoteBridge has been doing with role-play simulation and AI," said Just. "I'm excited to join the team that will be providing this valuable tool to help revolutionize online learning."

"John Just is an absolute thought leader in the field and senior executive who has helped build and grow enormously successful companies," said Alex Sheshunoff, Co-Founder of RemoteBridge. "We are thrilled to have him at the helm."

RemoteBridge's platform, RevCore, lets frontline employees and sales reps practice realistic, custom-built scenarios — difficult customers, sales objections, coworker conflict — against AI-driven virtual characters, then receive instant feedback and analytics on skills like empathy, objection handling, and resolution time. Under Just's leadership, the company is expanding RevCore's focus to help HR and people leaders navigate the moments that make or break a team, including leading distributed and hybrid teams and having the difficult conversations managers often put off, while continuing to serve the sales, customer support, customer success, and tech support teams the platform has long supported.

Companies can customize RevCore with their own policies, procedures, and terminology, and deploy it into their existing LMS or HRIS in days rather than the months many competitors require.

RemoteBridge is currently building out its HR and people-leader content library and is working with an existing client to build a complete onboarding program powered entirely by simulation, from day-one training to full readiness.

To see a live demo of RevCore or discuss a partnership, visit remotebridge.com/meet-our-new-ceo.

Contact:

John Just

***@remotebridge.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13166694

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SOURCE RemoteBridge