Renaissance Entrepreneur Shares Secrets of Success in First Book

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armand Peri is the American Dream personified. The Portuguese native is a bodybuilding champion, artist, successful real estate investor and CEO of New Age Productions Inc. His ability to excel in many diverse areas is based on his mastery of universal skills that he shares in his new book, "Unparalleled Success: How to Become Highly Effective in Every Aspect of Your Life."

Armand Peri's new book Unparalleled Success: How to Become Highly Effective in Every Aspect of your Life

"I don't claim to know all the answers, but what the book does provide is the methods and techniques I've used to transform myself from a life of poverty into the CEO of a multimillion-dollar company," said Peri.

The book explores Peri's seven ingredients for success in business and life including;

Peace of Mind Health and Energy Loving Relationships Inner Peace Worthy Goals and Ideas Self-Understanding Action

Unparalleled Success weaves in stories of Peri's own road to success along with practical exercises to help the reader move forward in their own journey.

The book is available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble. For review copies and interview copies please contact Brooke Ezell at bezell@interdependence.com.

About Armand Peri

Armand Peri is an American executive, entrepreneur, real estate investor, artist and former NPC and IFBB bodybuilding champion. He is the CEO of New Age Productions, Inc., a New Jersey/New York-based nightclub production and entertainment company. He is also the founder of Hunk-O-Mania Entertainment, a live choreographed male revue shows for women, which operates in one of the largest nightclubs in New York City. Hunk-O-Mania nightclubs continue to receive acclaim as the largest and most successful male revue nightclubs in the world from various news and media outlets. Armand founded the first Hunk-O-Mania nightclub show in 1998 in New York City and the show has now expanded to over 18 cities including Chicago, Las Vegas, Houston, Miami, Los Angeles, Boston, Atlantic City, Orlando, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Francisco, San Diego, Atlanta and New Orleans.

