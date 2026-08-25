Renewal by Andersen, the most awarded brand in JD Power Window and Patio Door Satisfaction Studies, adds two more honors in 2026

Learn how product quality, professional installation and a seamless replacement experience have helped make Renewal by Andersen the most-awarded brand in the JD Power Window and Patio Door Satisfaction Studies. Find additional details at RenewalByAndersen.com.

"Being recognized by JD Power for the seventh consecutive year is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences homeowners have with our products and our people every day," said Troy Barrow, president of Renewal by Andersen. "Homeowners consistently tell us that product quality, modern design, professional installation and a seamless replacement experience matter most. We are proud that JD Power's findings reflect the same commitment our teams bring to customers every day."

Renewal by Andersen top-rated across key JD Power study dimensions

The JD Power 2026 recognition reflects Renewal by Andersen's performance across the factors that matter most to homeowners throughout the replacement journey. Customers rated Renewal by Andersen highest in the following study dimensions:

Manufacturer category

Durability

Performance

Features

Ease of use

Appearance

Level of Trust

Retailer category

Digital tools

People

Store and facility

Products and supplies

Delivery and installation process

Sales and ordering process

These results reinforce Renewal by Andersen's commitment to delivering an exceptional end-to-end customer experience, from product design and manufacturing to consultation and installation.

"Customer satisfaction starts with products that are engineered to perform for decades*," said Kate Graham, vice president of product, RD&I, and retail operations for Renewal by Andersen. "From our proprietary Fibrex® material to our rigorous testing and manufacturing standards, every product is designed to deliver lasting durability, energy efficiency and beauty. It's rewarding to see that commitment to engineering excellence reflected in both homeowner feedback and independent recognition from JD Power."

About JD Power

JD Power delivers mission-critical data, analytics and intelligence that help businesses improve customer experience and operational performance with confidence and clarity. Using proprietary, comprehensive data – including millions of consumer interactions and authoritative automotive datasets – combined with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and deep industry expertise, JD Power enables leaders to respond to market shifts, make smarter decisions and drive measurable performance improvements.

As an objective source of deep insight into real-world customer interactions with brands and products, JD Power provides the independent intelligence organizations need to anticipate change, strengthen customer engagement and advance growth. Learn more at JDPower.com.

About Renewal by Andersen

Renewal by Andersen LLC is the start-to-finish window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, winner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Renewal by Andersen offers a replacement process that includes an in-home consultation, custom manufacturing, and installation through one of the largest nationwide networks of window replacement specialists. For a complimentary in-home consultation, or to view more information about Renewal by Andersen visit www.renewalbyandersen.com.

Renewal by Andersen received the highest number of awards among the Window and Patio Doors Retailer and Manufacturer segments over the last twenty years total as compared to all other brands in the JD Power U.S. Window and Patio Door Satisfaction Studies, measuring customers' satisfaction with their windows and/or patio doors purchase. Visit jdpower.com for award information.

*Visit renewalbyandersen.com for warranty details.

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SOURCE Renewal by Andersen