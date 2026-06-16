RENEWAL DEVELOPMENT GROUP CELEBRATES ATLANTA CITY COUNCIL APPROVAL OF TRANSFORMATIONAL SYLVAN ROAD REDEVELOPMENT

Historic Rezoning Clears Path for Thousands of New Homes, Affordable Housing, Public Green Space, and Economic Opportunity Along the Atlanta BeltLine

ATLANTA, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewal Development Group LLC proudly announces the approval by the Atlanta City Council of the rezoning for the Sylvan Road Redevelopment, a transformative mixed-use project that will revitalize nearly 14 acres adjacent to the Atlanta BeltLine in Southwest Atlanta.

The approved redevelopment plan includes approximately 3,032 residential units, including approximately 574 affordable housing units, retail and commercial space, public green spaces, community gathering areas, and extensive connectivity to the Atlanta BeltLine, MARTA, and other regional transportation infrastructure.

"This approval represents a defining milestone in touching people's lives in Southwest Atlanta," said Jack Afik, Chief Executive Officer of Renewal Development Group. "We are honored by the confidence placed in this vision by the City of Atlanta, community leaders, and neighborhood stakeholders and look forward to giving back to the community. Our goal is to transform a long-underutilized property into a vibrant mixed-use community that creates housing, economic opportunity, public gathering spaces, and lasting value for generations. We look forward to working with residents, the District Councilmember and local leaders as we bring this vision to life."

Renewal Development Group extends its deepest gratitude to Mayor Andre Dickens and his administration for their unwavering support of this project. The Sylvan Road Redevelopment reflects the Mayor's commitment to expanding affordable housing opportunities, creating a vibrant community in Southwest Atlanta with accessible amenities and direct Atlanta BeltLine access, and delivering the expanded housing options that families across the city deserve.

The ownership team also extends its gratitude to Atlanta City Councilmember Mr Antonio Lewis for his engaged leadership throughout the process, providing valuable insight into the needs of the community and championing the project from inception through approval.

Renewal Development Group further thanks the Atlanta City Council and the Chairs of the Zoning Committee and Community Development and Human Services Committee for their thoughtful consideration and support of the rezoning application.

Special thanks are also due to NPUX and the neighborhood associations whose support was instrumental to this effort, including Capitol View, Capitol View Manor, Sylvan Hills, Hammond Park, and Perkerson Park. Their engagement and community insight helped shape a vision responsive to the needs of Southwest Atlanta residents. This project aligns with the Atlanta Regional Commission's regional planning priorities, and Renewal Development Group is grateful for ARC's support in advancing this development that will have regional impact.

Renewal Development Group would like to specifically recognize and thank Ms. Lisa Benjamin, Partner, Lexicon Strategies for her leadership, expertise, and tireless efforts throughout the entitlement and rezoning process. Her commitment and guidance were instrumental in helping secure this landmark approval.

The property was previously owned by entities affiliated with Mekonen (Mike) Abebe and we acknowledge his prior engagement in the project's conceptualization. Renewal Development Group and its affiliated ownership entities now own and control the project and will be responsible for all future development, investment, and implementation activities.

ABOUT RENEWAL DEVELOPMENT GROUP LLC

Renewal Development Group is a real estate investment and development company focused on transformative urban redevelopment projects that create long-term value for communities, residents, businesses, and investors.

The company was founded by Mr. Jack Afik, one of Cyprus's leading real estate developers and the Chief Executive Officer of Renewal Development Group LLC. Through his affiliated companies, Mr. Afik has developed and delivered more than 9,000 residential units throughout Cyprus and has been involved in some of the island's most significant residential and mixed-use developments.

In addition to the Sylvan Road Redevelopment, Renewal Development Group controls approximately 45 acres of strategically located development land in Atlanta, much of it situated along or adjacent to the Atlanta BeltLine corridor. Collectively, these holdings have the potential to support the development of additional affordable and market rate units, together with complementary mixed-use, commercial, hospitality, and community-serving uses, subject to future engagement with the community, zoning and development approvals.

Other principals of Renewal Development Group include Mr. Anthony Pollak and Mr. Sayam Ibrahim, both experienced real estate investors with extensive backgrounds in acquisition, development, asset management, and real estate investment.

Renewal Development Group is committed to creating communities that promote economic opportunity, housing affordability, wellness and sustainability, and long-term neighborhood revitalization.

For additional information, visit afikgroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Anthony Pollak

Renewal Development Group

561-346-4474

afikgroup.com

Lisa Y. Benjamin, Partner

Lexicon Strategies, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Renewal Development Group LLC