Rent-to-Own Industry Generated $11.8 Billion in 2025 as 6.7 Million U.S. Households Seek Alternatives to Traditional Financing

2026 Industry Health Survey Highlights Strong Consumer Demand, Significant Economic Impact, and Industry Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The rent-to-own (RTO) industry generated $11.8 billion in revenue in 2025 and served 6.7 million American households, according to a new survey from the Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO).

The findings highlight the industry's continued importance amid elevated interest rates, inflationary pressures, and strain on household budgets. As many consumers seek alternatives to traditional financing, rent-to-own provides a flexible way to access essential household goods without taking on long-term debt obligations.

"This new data reflects what our members have been seeing at the store level: more Americans are turning to rent-to-own as a flexible way to access the products they need," said Charles Smitherman, CEO of APRO. "At the end of the day, people need a bed to sleep in, a refrigerator to keep their food cold, and a couch to relax on after a long day at work. Rent-to-own provides a flexible path to those essentials."

RTO Industry by the Numbers

The survey found strong consumer engagement and continued economic impact across the country.

The industry reached $11.8 billion in revenue

More than 6.7 million American households used rent-to-own services in 2025

used rent-to-own services in 2025 More than 2.1 million customers had active agreements at the end of 2025

had active agreements at the end of 2025 Approximately 1 in every 20 U.S. households used rent-to-own services during the year

used rent-to-own services during the year The sector supports more than 34,000 full-time employees, including around 31,000 store-level employees and 3,500 support staff

Average household spending also increased modestly, reflecting continued demand for flexible access to essential items such as furniture, appliances, electronics, computers, and tires.

Expansion of Customer Base

The report shows that rent-to-own maintains a diverse and expanding customer base across income levels and life stages. The largest customer age group remains 35 to 54 years old, representing more than half of all users. Income distribution also underscores broad accessibility:

17.9% report household incomes of $50,000-$74,999

19.8% report household incomes of $75,000-$99,999

17.1% report household incomes of $100,000-$149,999

These findings demonstrate that rent-to-own serves households across a wide range of income levels and life stages, underscoring its growing appeal among a variety of consumer groups.

Service Model Differentiator

A defining aspect of the rent-to-own industry continues to be its service-first approach. Nearly all dealers provide free service, parts, and labor, along with loaner products during repairs, reinstatement programs, and early purchase options. These protections help distinguish rent-to-own from traditional retail and financing models by providing customers with ongoing support throughout the rental process.

"Rent-to-own is about more than providing access to items. It's about providing peace of mind," said Smitherman. "When a refrigerator, washer, or computer stops working, the cost and inconvenience can be overwhelming for many families. That's why our members go beyond the transaction, offering service, repairs, loaner products, and other protections designed to keep customers up and running without unexpected expenses."

The 2026 Industry Health Survey shows that rent-to-own continues to evolve while expanding its role in the American economy. The industry remains focused on providing consumers with flexibility, service, and access to essential products while adapting to changing customer preferences and market conditions.

"As consumers continue to seek flexible ways to access the products they need, we believe the industry is well positioned for future growth," said Smitherman. "The combination of consumer choice, strong service, and ongoing innovation is helping rent-to-own remain a trusted option for millions of households across the country."

To learn more about APRO, visit www.rtohq.org or follow the organization on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About APRO

The Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO), formerly Association of Progressive Rental Organizations, is the only national trade association representing the rent-to-own (RTO) industry. Established in 1980 to advocate for and support the interests of RTO businesses, APRO provides its 339 member brands with essential resources, industry insights, and a strong community network. Through educational initiatives, legislative advocacy, and professional development opportunities, APRO strives to elevate the standards and success of the RTO sector, ensuring it continues to thrive and serve customers with integrity and excellence.

Media Contact: Ethan Gutstein, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)