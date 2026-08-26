Rentana Launches Ask Rentana, Giving Every Multifamily Team Member the Power of an Analyst

New capability answers complex portfolio questions in seconds, placing powerful analysis directly in the hands of executives, revenue leaders and property teams, with real gains to show for it.

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rentana, the AI-powered revenue intelligence platform for multifamily owners and operators, this summer announced the general availability of Ask Rentana, giving everyone across a real estate organization the ability to analyze portfolio performance and answer complex operational questions in seconds.

New capability answers complex portfolio questions in seconds, giving powerful analysis to multifamily teams. Post this Introducing Ask Rentana Speed Speed

"I use Ask Rentana as my everyday AI analyst. It's remarkable," said a Director of Revenue Management at an NMHC Top 10 Property Manager. "Analytical work that used to take hours, such as reforecasting a lease-up absorption schedule, now takes minutes, which frees us to focus on strategy rather than data assembly."

For years, answers to important questions were delayed because analysis could only be done by a few experts trained in the use of complex tools. Traditional dashboards show what already happened. Now, teams can see what's likely to happen next and take action to influence it, long before it becomes reality. The future becomes something they help shape, not something that happens to them.

Executives walk into meetings already briefed on where things stand and where they're headed. Revenue leaders act directly on what a prediction reveals, closing the gap between seeing a trend and doing something about it. Onsite teams take an active hand in shaping the future in front of them.

What Leaders Are Saying

"As the leading Rentana user on our team, I'm using Ask Rentana as an analytical engine for ownership reporting, executive briefings and communicating our revenue strategy clearly to the broader team so everyone is bought in," said Rex Miljus, The Collier Companies.

Power users are already averaging more than ten Ask Rentana conversations per week. Viewers, property managers and other non-revenue-manager roles now make up 72% of everyone using Ask Rentana, evidence that this intelligence is reaching well past the revenue team's desk.

Executives are getting immediate value from Ask Rentana.

"As a CEO, I use Ask Rentana to brief myself on portfolios and specific properties, set clear goals and monthly targets for my team, and pressure-test trade-offs before I walk into the room," said Chris Urso, CEO, URS Capital Partners. "It also helps me translate the numbers into something my team can rally around, connecting occupancy and pricing decisions to the actual revenue impact. Ask Rentana gives my team those capabilities on demand, any day, any time."

Ask Rentana makes it easy to share the story your data is telling, synthesizing portfolio analysis, evaluating relationships across performance metrics, and identifying the real drivers and trade-offs behind a number, not just the number itself. That holds true across absorption, retention, concessions, closing ratios and property performance, each analyzed immediately, with the full analysis downloadable directly from the conversation to share with stakeholders.

Complex Analysis in Seconds With Enterprise-Grade Security and Privacy

Analysis that previously took days now happens instantly. Even a single question with complex layers, spanning pricing, leasing and property performance all at once, would typically take a skilled analyst hours of deep, cross-functional analysis. With Ask Rentana, it comes back complete in seconds: reasoning explained, interactive charts and tables included, and specific next steps for the team on the ground.

"AI is fundamentally changing who gets to work with data inside a real estate organization," said Julie Blanc, Co-Founder and CEO of Rentana. "C-suites are getting answers faster, revenue teams can investigate questions that previously took hours or days, and property teams have access to insights they've never had before. Ask Rentana gives everyone on the team the power of an analyst, while keeping the judgment behind every decision exactly where it belongs, with the people making it."

Security and privacy are built into the product. Every Ask Rentana conversation operates inside a private environment built around that customer's own data. Customers' private data is never shared with or drawn from another customer's portfolio. Customers do not need to provide any additional data beyond what they already share with the Rentana platform. Rentana is SOC 2 Type II certified.

Ask Rentana is available now to all Rentana customers at no additional cost.

About Rentana

Rentana is an AI-powered revenue intelligence platform purpose-built for multifamily owners and operators. Founded by alumni of category-defining companies including Stripe, Airtable and Airbnb, Rentana is trusted by multiple members of the NMHC Top 50, holds a 4.9 rating on G2, and is ranked the #1 Revenue Management platform on Revyse. Book a demo at rentana.io/demo.

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SOURCE Rentana, Inc.