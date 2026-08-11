Rep Data Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Recognition reflects the company's continued growth as it expands its connected research platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine, the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Rep Data ranked No. 2332 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, its annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list recognizes the most successful companies within the economy's independent business sector. Past honorees have included recognized names like Meta, Yelp, Zillow, Oracle, and Microsoft.

Rep Data on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list

Rep Data helps organizations make confident decisions through trustworthy research. By combining purpose-built technology with expert services across research design, expert survey programming, quality data collection, advanced fraud prevention and analysis into one connected workflow, the company supports researchers from study design through insights.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 again reflects the work our team has done to build a stronger, more connected company for our clients," said Patrick Stokes, founder and CEO of Rep Data. "Over the past year, we've expanded the ways we help organizations conduct research while staying focused on the data quality, technology and service that have always defined Rep Data. We're grateful to our clients, partners and employees who have been part of that growth."

The recognition follows a year of continued expansion for Rep Data. The company brought together SightX, ReDem and OWL Solutions to provide organizations with a single partner across the research process.

The companies recognized on this year's Inc. 5000 demonstrated sustained growth while navigating a changing economic environment. Complete results of the 2026 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry, region and other criteria, are available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked by percentage revenue growth over a three-year period, based on data from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, with minimum revenue requirements ($100k base, $2M final) and founded by a specific date. More information at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

Inc. is the world's most trusted business-media brand, offering entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing private businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Rep Data

Rep Data helps organizations make confident decisions through trustworthy research. By combining purpose-built technology with expert services across research design, expert survey programming, quality data collection, advanced fraud prevention, and analysis into one seamless workflow, Rep Data connects the workflow from end to end. The result is faster execution, higher-quality data, and more reliable insights. More than 750 organizations, including market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies and public relations firms, rely on Rep Data to power research they can trust. www.repdata.com

Media contact

Troy Harrington

[email protected]

+1-714-767-9671

Learn more at www.repdata.com.

SOURCE Rep Data