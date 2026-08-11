The article explains how maintenance, durability, and daily kitchen habits can help guide countertop decisions.

GREELEY, Colo., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners consider before replacing kitchen countertops?

HelloNation has published an article that provides the answer, featuring insights from Flooring Expert Jeff Ullum of Front Range Interiors in Greeley, Colorado.

Jeff Ullum, Owner Speed Speed

Replacing kitchen countertops is one of the most noticeable improvements homeowners can make, but the decision involves more than appearance alone. The HelloNation article explains that homeowners should evaluate style, durability, maintenance requirements, and daily use before selecting a new surface.

For many northern Colorado homeowners, replacing kitchen countertops is an opportunity to improve both function and appearance. The article notes that while a countertop may look appealing in a showroom, daily cooking routines often reveal which materials perform best over time. Families who cook frequently may benefit from surfaces that resist stains, handle spills effectively, and require minimal upkeep.

According to the article, quartz countertops remain a popular option for busy households because they are nonporous and easy to maintain. Unlike some natural stone materials, quartz does not require sealing and offers a consistent appearance throughout the installation. The article describes quartz countertops as a practical solution for homeowners seeking low-maintenance countertops that can withstand everyday use.

The article also examines the appeal of granite countertops. Many homeowners are drawn to granite because each slab features unique natural patterns and variations. Granite offers durability and a distinctive appearance, but the article notes that periodic sealing is generally recommended to help protect the surface from moisture and staining.

When evaluating the best kitchen countertop material, the article encourages homeowners to consider their daily habits. Stain resistance is particularly important in active kitchens where coffee, oils, sauces, and other common substances are regularly used. The article explains that quartz performs especially well in resisting these everyday spills, while properly sealed granite countertops can also provide reliable protection.

The HelloNation article further highlights the importance of considering the surrounding kitchen environment. Cabinet colors, flooring choices, backsplash materials, and lighting conditions can all influence how a countertop appears once installed. A surface that looks bright and neutral in natural daylight may appear very different under indoor lighting. Flooring Expert Jeff Ullum's featured insights emphasize the value of evaluating these design elements together before making a final selection.

Durability is another major factor discussed in the article. Kitchen islands and workspaces often serve multiple purposes, including meal preparation, homework, and entertaining guests. While quartz countertops and granite countertops both offer strong performance, the article reminds readers that no countertop material is completely immune to damage. Using cutting boards and trivets remains important for preserving the finish and extending the surface's life.

The article also reviews alternative materials such as laminate, butcher block, and solid surface products. These options may work well in certain applications, but they differ in scratch resistance, heat tolerance, and maintenance requirements. Comparing these characteristics before installation can help homeowners avoid unexpected challenges later.

In addition, the article explains that replacing kitchen countertops requires careful planning. Measurements, sink configurations, edge profiles, appliance locations, and backsplash dimensions can all influence the final outcome. Addressing these details early helps streamline fabrication and installation while reducing the likelihood of costly adjustments.

The article concludes that northern Colorado homeowners can make more confident decisions by balancing appearance, stain resistance, maintenance needs, and household lifestyle. Choosing a countertop that supports daily routines can help ensure lasting performance and satisfaction for years to come.

"What Homeowners in Northern Colorado Should Know Before Replacing Kitchen Countertops" features insights from Jeff Ullum, a flooring expert in Greeley, Colorado, on HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation