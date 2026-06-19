Replicate Bioscience Awarded Grant to Advance srRNA Vaccine Candidates for Tuberculosis

Company receives grant from the Gates Foundation to develop srRNA vaccine candidates for tuberculosis, subject to humanitarian licensing terms

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicate Bioscience, a clinical-stage company pioneering novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology for applications across infectious disease, immunology, and other therapeutic areas, today announced it has been awarded a third research grant from the Gates Foundation. The grant of approximately $3 million will enable Replicate to accelerate the development of safe, effective, and globally accessible tuberculosis (TB) vaccines using Replicate's clinically validated srRNA platform.

"We are thrilled to receive this third grant from the Gates Foundation, which will enable us to accelerate development of our TB vaccine candidates. Clinical data from our srRNA rabies vaccine program support the potential of this platform to induce immune responses at low doses. We look forward to applying these learnings to the development of TB vaccine candidates with the goal of improving access for populations most affected by TB," said Nathaniel Wang, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Replicate. "In addition, this grant from the foundation will support our mission of ensuring vaccine accessibility for global populations to combat devastating infectious diseases."

This latest grant builds on Replicate's growing portfolio of collaborative partnerships aimed at addressing the world's most devasting infectious diseases. In addition to its tuberculosis program, Replicate has been awarded grants from the Gates Foundation to develop srRNA vaccine candidates for HIV and malaria, and has entered into a collaborative agreement with Instituto Butantan to develop and commercialize its srRNA rabies vaccine in Latin America. Together, these programs reflect Replicate's mission of harnessing its low-dose srRNA platform to deliver more accessible, effective vaccines to at-risk populations worldwide.

About Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis (TB) is a contagious airborne infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis and remains the leading infectious cause of death worldwide, responsible for more than one million deaths annually. TB disproportionately affects people in low- and middle-income countries.

The currently used Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine provides protection against severe forms of TB in young children, but it offers limited or no protection against pulmonary TB in adolescents and adults, who are major drivers of transmission. These limitations, together with the rise of multidrug-resistant TB, underscore the need for next-generation vaccines capable of inducing durable and effective immunity across diverse populations. TB remains a priority disease for the World Health Organization and a central focus of the global End TB strategy.

About Replicate Bioscience

Replicate Bioscience is a clinical-stage company amplifying the power of RNA therapeutics by pioneering its novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology to overcome the shortcomings of existing mRNA approaches, with potential improvements in bioactivity, induction of more potent immune responses, and improved therapeutic index. RBI-4000, the company's clinical-stage srRNA rabies vaccine, has demonstrated protective levels of immunity at doses lower than any other reported mRNA or srRNA vaccine in Phase I trials. Funded by Apple Tree Partners, Replicate is advancing a robust pipeline of srRNA vaccines and therapeutics, fueled by its proprietary library of customizable viral vectors. With deep expertise in srRNA and end-to-end development capabilities, Replicate is uniquely positioned to expand the reach of RNA treatments toward widespread use in infectious disease, immunology, immuno-oncology and more. To learn more, visit replicatebioscience.com.

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SOURCE Replicate Bioscience