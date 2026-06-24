Reprieve Behavioral Health Announces Grand Opening of New Mental Health Treatment Program

EWING, N.J., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reprieve Behavioral Health, a modern provider of evidence–based mental health and addiction treatment, is proud to announce the official grand opening of its new outpatient mental health program. The center is now accepting clients and offering a continuum of care designed to support individuals with a wide range of mental health disorders.

The new Reprieve Behavioral Health program provides a safe, therapeutic environment where clients can access comprehensive services, including standard outpatient and intensive outpatient (IOP) programming.

The Reprieve Behavioral Health Team

Each level of care is built around clinical best practices, trauma–informed treatment, and individualized planning to meet the unique needs of every client.

Reprieve Behavioral Health's mission is to make high–quality behavioral health care accessible, compassionate, and effective. The opening of this new mental health program expands our treatment offerings in New Jersey.

For more information about services or to schedule an assessment, visit reprievebh.com or contact the admissions team directly.

Contact:

Reprieve Behavioral Health

Phone: 877-708-5204

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://reprievebh.com/

SOURCE Reprieve Behavioral Health