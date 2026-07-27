Repurchase Truecaller B shares in week 30, 2026 and exceeding threshold for holding of own shares

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Truecaller AB

Jul 27, 2026, 08:44 ET

STOCKHOLM, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During week 30, 20 July - 24 July 2026, Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) repurchased in total 5,270,000 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071), corresponding to 1.56% of outstanding capital. Furthermore, it is announced that the company's own holdings of shares have exceeded the threshold of 5% of all shares in the company.

At the 2026 AGM the Board of Directors was authorized to repurchase B shares until the 2027 Annual General Meeting. The authorization means that the Board may decide to repurchase B shares in such a number that the company's holding of its own shares does not, at any given time, exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the company.

The share buybacks formed part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 15 June 2026. The share buyback programme will take place between 15 June 2026 up until the 2027 AGM, and is carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket". 

Truecaller B shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated daily
volume (number of
shares):

Weighted average share
price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction
value (SEK):

20 July 2026

560 000

16.18

9 063 040

21 July 2026

605 000

16.75

10 133 774

22 July 2026

455 000

16.34

7 436 793

23 July 2026

740 000

16.50

12 208 520

24 July 2026

2 910 000

16.23

47 230 464

Total accumulated over
week 30/2026

5 270 000

 

16.33

86 072 591

Total accumulated
during the buyback
program

9 242 108

14.73

136 126 365




All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by SEB on behalf of Truecaller.

Truecaller announces, pursuant to Chapter 4, Section 18 of the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980), that on 24 July 2026, the company acquired 2,910,000 own B shares, which meant that the company's holding of own shares exceeded the threshold of 5% of all shares in the company.

Following the above acquisitions, Truecaller's holding of own shares as of 24 July 2026 amounts to 17,092,108 B shares and 2,089,498 C shares, corresponding to 5.68 % of the total number of shares in the company and 2.53 % of the total number of votes.

The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, amounts to 337,515,795 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding own shares, amounts to 318,334,189.

Summary of Truecaller's total buybacks since 2022:

Date

Aggregate
Volume

Weighted average
price (SEK)

Total transaction
value (SEK)

Oct 2022-May 2023

13 281 779

33.99

451 447 668

June 2023-May 2024

15 365 336

31.78

488 310 378

June 2024-May 2025

3 945 332

36.35

143 397 037

June 2025 – May 2026

20 179 594

18.09

365 061 969

June 2026-

9 242 108

14.73

136 126 365

Total

62 014 249

25.55

1 584 243 417

For more information, please contact:
Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 29 08 00
[email protected]

The information in the press release is such that Truecaller AB is required to disclose pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 CEST on 27 July 2026

About Truecaller:

Truecaller is the leading global platform for secure and reliable communication. Fraud and unwanted communication are commonplace in digital economies and emerging markets in particular. Our mission is to create reliable communication. Truecaller is a natural part of the daily communication of more than 500 million active users. Truecallerlisted on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 8, 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/r/repurchase-truecaller-b-shares-in-week-30--2026-and-exceeding-threshold-for-holding-of-own-shares,c4377642

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/4377642/4203119.pdf 

Press release - Repurchase and passing of threshold - 260727

SOURCE Truecaller AB

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