Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 32, 2026
News provided byEQT
Aug 10, 2026, 12:18 ET
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 3 August 2026 and 7 August 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 590,373 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,368,899 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 12 May 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 20 July 2026 and 4 September 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
|
Date:
|
Aggregated volume (number of shares):
|
Weighted average share price per day (SEK):
|
Aggregated transaction value (SEK):
|
3 August 2026
|
127,000
|
331.9002
|
42,151,325.40
|
4 August 2026
|
127,000
|
338.1224
|
42,941,544.80
|
5 August 2026
|
127,000
|
348.2251
|
44,224,587.70
|
6 August 2026
|
127,000
|
345.8462
|
43,922,467.40
|
7 August 2026
|
82,373
|
344.9460
|
28,414,236.86
|
Total accumulated over week 32
|
590,373
|
341.5708
|
201,654,162.16
|
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
|
1,795,661
|
325.4316
|
584,364,788.80
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 7 August 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
|
Ordinary shares
|
Total
|
Number of issued shares1
|
1,226,602,864
|
1,226,602,864
|
Number of shares owned by EQT AB2
|
58,460,426
|
58,460,426
|
Number of outstanding shares
|
1,168,142,438
|
1,168,142,438
1 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-32--2026,c4381593
The following files are available for download:
|
EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release W32 2026
|
EQT
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/4381593/a780ca62ccc5f296.pdf
|
EQT Transactions 20260803 to 20260807
Share this article