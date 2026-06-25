rePurpose Global Launches Packaging Simulator to Help Brands Meet California's SB 54 Source Reduction Deadline

New tool gives consumer brands instant impact modeling ahead of the August 1 plan submission deadline

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- rePurpose Global, the world's leading Packaging Compliance and Sustainability Platform, today announced the launch of the Packaging Simulator, a first-of-its-kind tool that gives consumer brands real-time impact modeling across every packaging decision, replacing months of manual spreadsheet analysis with one-click scenario comparisons.

rePurpose Global is the world's leading Packaging Compliance and Sustainability Platform, helping consumer companies streamline EPR compliance and make credible sustainability claims.

With California's Individual Source Reduction Plan deadline of August 1, 2026 fast approaching, brands selling packaged products in California are under pressure to model, document, and submit defensible plans across five approved source reduction pathways: Material Switching, Lightweighting, PCR Content, Elimination, and Reuse/Refill. Without the right tools, modeling source reduction scenarios is a few months-long process — and plans built on incomplete data are the ones regulators push back on.

The Packaging Simulator changes that. Brands can submit their 2023 baseline data, enter the packaging changes they're considering, and instantly project the impact on EPR fees, CA recyclability, material footprint, PCR weight, and plastic components, all in one platform. For existing rePurpose Compliance customers, the baseline data is already on file.

"Tools like the Packaging Simulator are critical because they give brands a clear view of compliance impact before decisions are locked in. But data alone doesn't change packaging systems. What matters is how quickly that insight can move into real redesign—materials, structures, and manufacturing. When that connection is tight, compliance becomes an opportunity, not just a cost," says Leo Chao, Creative Director, Zenpack, a packaging design partner of rePurpose Global.

Early users have noted the Simulator's value beyond EPR fee modeling, particularly its potential for multi-year fee forecasting tied to implementation timelines, giving sustainability teams the business case data they need internally. "It's a holistic lens," noted one Senior Sustainability Analyst. "If we could forecast five years in packaging fees aligned to implementation timelines, that's a business case I could take internally."

Manika Doshi, CEO of rePurpose Global, puts it plainly: "California's SB 54 is the most significant packaging regulation the U.S. consumer industry has faced this century, and most brands are still trying to navigate it with tools that weren't built for it. The Packaging Simulator changes that. For the first time, brands can see the real impact, risk, and ROI of their packaging decisions before they make them — across every pathway, every SKU, and every deadline on the horizon. This isn't just about August 1. Source reduction reports will be an annual requirement through 2032, in order to measure year-over-year progress, and we built this tool to grow with that reality."

The Packaging Simulator is available now. Brands can book a demo at repurpose.global to get started ahead of the August 1 deadline.

About rePurpose Global

rePurpose Global is the world's leading Packaging Compliance and Sustainability Platform, helping consumer companies streamline EPR compliance and make credible sustainability claims. Trusted by 500+ brands, including Tillamook, Swarovski, and Oatly, the company delivers AI-enabled, end-to-end compliance reporting, source reduction modeling, and fee forecasting across evolving regulations in North America. Learn more at repurpose.global.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Avrhami, Publicist

Pitch Public Relations

602-885-5366

[email protected]

SOURCE rePurpose Global