ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting of Q1 2026 Financial Statements

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ResCap Liquidating Trust

May 04, 2026, 17:15 ET

NAPLES, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements, as of and for the period ended March 31, 2026, along with its quarter-end Beneficiary Letter and tax letter.  These documents will be filed with the courts and posted to the Verita Global website at https://www.veritaglobal.net/rescap

SOURCE ResCap Liquidating Trust

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