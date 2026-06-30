Rescue Hearing Inc. Marks Major Milestone as MED-EL Acquires Two Gene Therapy Programs Targeting Genetic Hearing Loss and Balance Disorders

INNSBRUCK, Austria, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geräte GmbH, a global leader in hearing implant solutions, today announced the acquisition of two gene therapy programs from Rescue Hearing Inc. The programs address genetic disorders associated with mutations in the MYO7A and STRC genes.

The MYO7A gene therapy program is being developed to address a genetic cause of balance disorders, while the STRC gene therapy program targets a genetic cause of hearing disorders, particularly in a patient population that is currently managed primarily with hearing aids. Both programs focus on underlying biological mechanisms contributing to vestibular and auditory dysfunction.

MED-EL acquires Rescue Hearing's MYO7A and STRC gene therapy programs for genetic hearing and balance disorders. Post this

With this acquisition, MED-EL expands its research and development activities into gene-based therapeutic approaches that complement the company's established portfolio of implantable and non-implantable hearing solutions. MED-EL emphasizes that these programs are intended to augment, not replace its core technologies, reflecting a broader strategy to address hearing and balance disorders through a range of complementary medical solutions.

"This acquisition represents a strategic step in MED-EL's mission to provide comprehensive hearing and balance solutions across the full continuum of care," said Dr. Ingeborg Hochmair, CEO of MED-EL. "By adding these gene therapy programs to our pipeline, we are exploring innovative approaches that may address the underlying genetic causes of certain disorders, while continuing to advance and invest in our proven hearing implant technologies."

Dr. Hinrich Staecker, an early translational pioneer in gene therapy in the inner ear who will serve as Chief Scientist for advancing the development of the two programs, added: "Targeting the genetic basis of inner ear disorders offers the potential to address disease mechanisms at their source. The MYO7A and STRC programs represent important steps in translating scientific insights into potential therapeutic approaches, complementing existing clinical solutions."

Rescue Hearing Inc. developed the MYO7A and STRC programs in line with their genetic interventions for inner ear disorders. Under the terms of the agreement, MED-EL has acquired full rights to further develop, advance, and potentially commercialize the two programs. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"MED-EL's established expertise in hearing science and clinical application makes the company a strong steward for these programs," said Jim Ayala, CEO of Rescue Hearing Inc. "We are pleased to see them become part of a broader portfolio aimed at improving outcomes for people with hearing and balance disorders."

MED-EL and Rescue Hearing Inc. have indicated that they will continue their cooperation.

About Rescue Hearing Inc.

Rescue Hearing Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the development of genetic therapies for hearing and balance disorders, with research aimed at addressing underlying biological and genetic mechanisms.

SOURCE Rescue Hearing Inc.