Research Offers an Insight on Covid-19's Impact on Online Food Delivery Services

Under this type of company, Chick-fil-A which is one of the largest American fast food restaurant chains specializing in chicken sandwiches experienced an increase in the number of online ordering for up to 590%. It is closely followed by Burger King and Little Caesars Pizza with a percentage of 407% and 279% respectively. Other companies such as Pizza Hut and Panera Bread also had a decrease in the number of online orders of up to 5%.

The categories of foods ordered by Americans during the pandemic period also increased with American food having an increase of up to 644%. Cat food and home food followed closely with 238% and 198% respectively. Ethnic foods such as Italian, Mexican and Japanese foods had an average increase of 172%, 154% and 143% respectively.

With the restrictions put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, online food ordering popularity has increased across different cities. New York City is the leading city in terms of online food ordering popularity with an increase of 228% while Cincinnati had an increase of 216%. Other cities such as Orlando and Houston had a decrease of 56% and 25% respectively.

The increase in popularity of online food ordering can be attributed to the need to minimize human contact to curb the spread of the virus. It is also a seamless process with an increase in the number of online tools and software that create the convenience that a customer needs. The customer can also have access to limitless dining options that they may not be familiar with initially.

