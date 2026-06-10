Research To Practice Unveils New Digital Platform for Oncology Education

The platform delivers seamless access to 300+ hours of accredited, expert-led content

MIAMI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Research To Practice (RTP), part of The Lockwood Group and a leader in oncology education, announced the launch of its fully redesigned website designed to deliver a more intuitive, personalized, and content-rich experience for oncology professionals.

The new website (www.researchtopractice.com) connects RTP's extensive community-based oncology audience to one of the industry's largest free oncology education libraries. With more than 300 hours of accredited education across 225+ activities, featuring over 260 leading investigators and clinical experts, the platform brings users closer to the insights that shape real-world treatment decisions.

"For decades, our mission has been to bridge the gap between emerging clinical data and patient care," said Dr Neil Love, Founder of Research To Practice. "With this new platform, we're making it easier than ever for oncology professionals to access trusted insights, engage with expert perspectives, and integrate the latest evidence into everyday practice, whenever and wherever they need it."

The redesigned site introduces a streamlined single sign-on experience, allowing users to access the full platform through one centralized login. Discoverability has also been enhanced through a robust site-wide search spanning programs, videos, and transcripts, along with intuitive browsing by tumor type and curated collections, including Year in Review, Cancer Conference Updates, and Rapid Case Reviews. Users can further explore content through tags and topics, while the latest programs are surfaced for quick and relevant access. The platform supports a wide range of learning formats to meet clinicians where they are, from quick-hit content like 5-Minute Journal Club to full program recordings, webinar proceedings, and in-depth faculty interviews. Each experience is enriched with searchable transcripts and downloadable slide decks, making it easier to consume and apply information efficiently.

Continuing education is now more seamless than ever, with direct integration into the CME/NCPD certification platform, allowing for a streamlined path from activity participation to evaluation and credit attainment. The site supports multiple credit types, including CME, MOC (ABIM/ABS), and NCPD, ensuring flexibility for diverse professional requirements.

Event participation has also been simplified, with streamlined registration for live and virtual programs, reduced repetitive form entry through autofill, and integrated Zoom functionality to support live educational experiences. At the same time, personalized user accounts enable tailored experiences, allowing users to bookmark content, track event participation, and manage communication preferences with ease.

Built with a mobile-first approach, the new RTP website delivers a fully responsive experience that allows users to engage with content on any device and pick up where they left off. A unified multimedia interface brings together video, transcripts, slides, and related resources in one place, while improved accessibility and cross-browser support ensure a consistent experience. Behind the scenes, enhanced publishing and content management tools enable the RTP team to continue delivering high-quality content more efficiently and at scale.

The launch represents RTP's continued investment in delivering accessible, high-impact oncology education across digital, live, and on-demand channels.

About Research To Practice

RTP is a medical education company based in Miami, FL, specializing in physician and allied health professional education, focused exclusively on oncology and hematology. Founded and led by medical oncologist Neil Love, MD, RTP has provided meaningful, relevant, and unbiased educational perspectives for more than 40 years to meet the needs of oncology clinicians and positively impact the care of patients with cancer. Learn more at www.researchtopractice.com

About The Lockwood Group

The Lockwood Group is a global healthcare services organization with over 800 employees offering a comprehensive suite of capabilities including medical communications, education, animation and visualization, regulatory and clinical consulting, and market access. Learn more at www.thelockwoodgrp.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Maskaly

The Lockwood Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Research To Practice