Research Use Recombinant Protein Market worth USD 1.55 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Research Use Recombinant Protein Market is projected to reach USD 1.55 billion by 2031 from USD 1.11 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

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Research Use Recombinant Protein Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 1.11 billion

USD 1.11 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.55 billion

USD 1.55 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 7.0%

Research Use Recombinant Protein Market Trends & Insights:

North America held the largest market share (43.6%) in 2025, driven by strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D and advanced life science infrastructure.

Cytokines & Chemokines dominated the product segment with a 25.9% market share in 2025 due to their extensive use in cell and immunology research.

Cell Culture & Differentiation led the application segment with a 29.5% share in 2025, supported by widespread use of recombinant proteins in cell growth and functional studies.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies accounted for the largest end-user share in 2025, fueled by increasing R&D investments and expanding drug discovery pipelines.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Techne (US), and Merck KGaA (Germany) emerged as the leading market players based on their strong market presence and product portfolios.

STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), RayBiotech, Inc. (US), ProSpec-Tany TechnoGene Ltd. (Israel), ProteoGenix (France), and Aviva Systems Biology Corporation (US) stood out among startups and SMEs with strong positions in specialized recombinant protein applications.

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The market is expanding as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, and academic research institutes increasingly use recombinant proteins in drug discovery, cell culture, immunology, cancer biology, stem cell research, and disease modeling. Recombinant cytokines, growth factors, chemokines, enzymes, receptors, antigens, and hormones are widely applied in cell proliferation, differentiation, signaling studies, target validation, protein interaction analysis, and assay development. Rising demand for high-purity, biologically active, low-endotoxin, and species-specific proteins in translational research, organoid development, biomarker discovery, and preclinical studies is accelerating market adoption. In addition, increasing preference for animal-free, carrier-free, and GMP-compatible research proteins is supporting sensitive and reproducible experimental workflows. Ongoing advances in expression technologies, protein purification, lyophilization, quality control, and bioactivity testing are improving stability, lot-to-lot consistency, and experimental reliability, thereby supporting broader market expansion.

North America accounted for the largest share of the research use recombinant protein market in 2025. The region's leadership is supported by strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D activity, substantial funding for biomedical research, and widespread use of recombinant proteins in drug discovery, cell culture, immunology, cancer biology, and translational studies. The presence of major market participants, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Techne (US), and Danaher Corporation (US), further strengthens the regional ecosystem. North America also benefits from advanced research infrastructure, a large concentration of academic institutes and CROs, and early adoption of animal-free, low-endotoxin, and highly bioactive recombinant proteins across complex experimental workflows.

By product type, cytokines and chemokines accounted for the largest share of the research use recombinant protein market in 2025. Their leading position is driven by extensive use in immune-cell culture, inflammation studies, cancer research, stem cell differentiation, cell signaling, and assay development. These proteins are essential for regulating cellular proliferation, migration, activation, and differentiation across a wide range of in vitro research models. The recurring requirement for interleukins, interferons, colony-stimulating factors, and chemotactic proteins across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, CRO, and academic laboratories supports sustained demand. Their expanding use in organoid research, immuno-oncology, infectious disease studies, and translational research further reinforces the segment's leading market position.

By host cell, mammalian cells held the largest share of the research use recombinant protein market in 2025 owing to their ability to produce complex proteins with appropriate folding, glycosylation, disulfide bonding, and other post-translational modifications required for biological activity. Mammalian expression systems are widely used to manufacture cytokines, growth factors, receptors, ligands, antibodies, and other structurally complex proteins for cell-based assays and functional studies. Their compatibility with human and other eukaryotic proteins makes them particularly suitable for translational research, drug screening, and disease modeling. The growing demand for biologically relevant and highly active recombinant proteins continues to support the segment's leading position.

The US accounted for the largest share of the research use recombinant protein market, supported by a strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology base, advanced biomedical research infrastructure, and substantial investment in drug discovery and translational research. The country leads in immunology, oncology, stem cell research, neuroscience, infectious disease studies, and cell-based assay development. Growing demand for high-purity cytokines, growth factors, antigens, enzymes, receptors, and ligands is expected to further strengthen market adoption.

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The research use recombinant protein market also offers significant opportunities beyond conventional laboratory applications, particularly in organoid development, precision medicine, antibody discovery, vaccine research, and advanced disease modeling. Market participants can benefit by expanding animal-free, low-endotoxin, carrier-free, and application-specific protein portfolios. Strengthening biological activity, lot-to-lot consistency, protein stability, and compatibility with complex cell-based models will remain essential for increasing adoption across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, CRO, and academic research settings.

Key Players

Leading players in the Research Use Recombinant Protein Companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Techne (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Revvity (US), BPS Bioscience, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Sino Biological, Inc. (China) and GenScript (China).

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