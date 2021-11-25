ResellerClub Announces Black Friday Sale with up to 65% off on Web Hosting & Domains

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 ResellerClub, a part of NewFold Digital's family of brands and a provider of web hosting, servers, domain names and other web presence products announces the Black Friday Cyber Monday sale with up to 65% off on hosting, servers, domains and more. After an overwhelming response last year, ResellerClub has brought back the sale with bigger and better discounts. The details of the offers are as below:

Shared & Cloud Hosting - up to 65% Off

VPS Hosting – up to 60% off

WordPress Hosting & Reseller Hosting – up to 35%

SSL Certificates - up to 60% Off

Speaking about the sale, Mitika Kulshreshtha, Vice President, Marketing at ResellerClub said, "The pandemic forced many small businesses to get online and we want to be the enablers of their success on the Internet. Our customers look to us every year for great discounts on hosting & domains and this year is no different. We're pulling all the stops to give our customers the best offers. Our sale is a great opportunity for budding entrepreneurs and small businesses to invest in state-of-the-art hosting with high quality service and boost their business. We hope our customers make the most of this sale!"

This year, ResellerClub also introduced server enhancements namely:

Acronis Cloud backup solution for superior and on-demand

Block Storage on VPS that allows for high availability & remote storage

Managed Services on VPS and Dedicated Servers for expert support, and 24x7 management

As part of the Black Friday sale, ResellerClub is offering discounts on Managed VPS and Dedicated Servers too.

The Black Friday sale is live on ResellerClub and will end on 30th November, culminating into Cyber Monday. To know more about the sale, visit: www.resellerclub.com

About ResellerClub

ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to web designers, developers and web hosts. Today, ResellerClub offers products and services that a Web professional can use to enable small businesses to build a meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers Shared Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, email, backup, security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 350+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for web professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of web presence products, PaaS and SaaS-based tools.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web technology company serving nearly seven million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. For more information, visit www.newfold.com.

