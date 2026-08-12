Resideo Announces Record Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results; Initiates Standalone 2026 Outlook

News provided by

Resideo Technologies, Inc.

Aug 12, 2026, 16:05 ET

  • Revenue of $1.98 billion, up 2% year-over-year; a new record and above the high-end of outlook range; Products & Solutions ("P&S") up 4% and ADI Global Distribution segment ("ADI") up 1%
  • Gross margin of 30.0%, a new record; 13 consecutive quarters of year-over-year gross margin expansion achieved at P&S
  • Net income of $97 million, compared to net loss of $825 million in second quarter of 2025; Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $249 million, up 19% year-over-year; a new record and above the high-end of outlook range
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.51; Adjusted EPS (1) of $0.83, up 26% year-over-year and above the high-end of the outlook range
  • Successfully completed the business separation of ADI on August 3, 2026 (2)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global developer and manufacturer of critical control and sensing solutions for residential end-markets, today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2026.

ADI Global Distribution Spin-Off

On August 3, 2026 (the "Distribution Date"), Resideo completed the separation (the "ADI Spin-Off" or the "Separation") of its former ADI Global Distribution segment by distributing to Resideo common shareholders on a pro rata basis all of the issued and outstanding common stock of ADI Global Distribution Inc. ("ADIG"). To effect the Separation, Resideo distributed to its common stockholders one share of ADIG common stock for every two shares of Resideo's common stock outstanding and held as of July 20, 2026, the record date for the distribution.

Resideo's consolidated results for the three and six months ended July 4, 2026 include the historical results of ADI as a consolidated business segment of Resideo since the ADI Spin-Off occurred subsequent to the second fiscal quarter. Beginning with the third quarter of 2026, Resideo will no longer consolidate ADI and the historical results of ADI will be reflected as discontinued operations in our financial statements. Also beginning with the third quarter, the results of the P&S segment, with revenue adjusted to reflect ADI as an external customer and to reflect allocated corporate costs, will be presented as "continuing operations" in Resideo's financial statements and results of operations.

ADIG has announced that it will present its second quarter and year-to-date results derived from Resideo's accounting records and presented on a carve-out basis on August 13, 2026.

Management Remarks

"Resideo's second quarter consolidated results were strong, reporting record high revenue and financial results that were above the high-end of the outlook range for all our key financial metrics. The Products and Solutions segment had another standout quarter with year-over-year revenue growth and the thirteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year gross margin expansion," said Tom Surran, Resideo's President and CEO.

"With the business separation now complete, Resideo is entirely focused on leveraging our competitive strengths to increase the value we deliver to customers as a standalone building technologies company. With our track record of execution and our focused strategic plan coupled with a stronger gross and operating margin profile, we are poised to deliver profitable growth and drive greater shareholder value."







(1)

This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Resideo management believes the use of such non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, and Adjusted Cash Provided by Operations, assists investors in understanding the ongoing operating performance of Resideo by presenting the financial results between periods on a more comparable basis. See reconciliations of U.S. GAAP results to adjusted results in the accompanying tables.

(2)

The historical results of the ADI segment are included in our unaudited consolidated financial statements for all periods presented as the ADI Spin-Off occurred subsequent to the end of the reported period. In future filings, we will no longer consolidate ADI and the historical results of ADI will be reflected as discontinued operations in Resideo's consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $1,981 million, up 2% compared to $1,943 million in the second quarter of 2025; a new record and above the high-end of the outlook range
  • Gross margin of 30.0%, up 70 basis points year-over-year, a new record impacted by the receipt of $27 million of tariff refunds, of which approximately $20 million was received by ADI
  • Net income of $97 million, compared to net loss of $825 million in the second quarter of 2025
  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $249 million, up 19% compared to $210 million in the second quarter of 2025; second quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA was a new record and above the high-end of outlook range
  • Diluted EPS of $0.51 and Adjusted EPS (1) of $0.83 compared to diluted loss per share of $5.59 and Adjusted EPS(1) of $0.66 in the second quarter of 2025; second quarter 2026 Adjusted EPS (1) was above the high end of the outlook range
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $148 million compared to cash provided by operating activities of $200 million in the second quarter of 2025

Products and Solutions Segment Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Revenue of $695 million, up 4% compared to $666 million in the second quarter of 2025; above the high-end of the segment outlook range
  • Gross margin of 43.6%, up 70 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025, a new record
  • Income from operations of $138 million, compared to $142 million in the second quarter of 2025
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $177 million, or 25.5% of revenue, up 6% compared to $167 million, or 25.1% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2025; above the high-end of the segment outlook range

P&S revenue of $695 million in the second quarter of 2026 includes a favorable impact of approximately 35 basis points from foreign currency. Revenue grew year-over-year across substantially all of our sales channels and product families due primarily to volume increases given customer demand for our products.

Gross margin of 43.6%, compared to 42.9% in the second quarter of 2025 due primarily to volume increases, favorable manufacturing and supply chain variances, and tariff refunds, partially offset by unfavorable product sales mix. We also incurred inflationary input costs that were partially offset by the price actions we announced last quarter.

Research and development expenses increased $5 million from the second quarter of 2025 as we continue to invest behind new product launches to drive future growth. Selling, general and administrative expenses were up $6 million from the second quarter of 2025, driven primarily by higher legal settlement costs. Restructuring expenses increased $10 million from the second quarter of 2025 as we continue to strategically optimize our manufacturing and operating footprint.

Income from operations of $138 million in the second quarter of 2026 was down 3% from $142 million in second quarter 2025. Segment Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $177 million was up 6% compared to $167 million in the second quarter of 2025.

ADI Global Distribution Segment Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Revenue of $1,286 million, up 1% compared to the second quarter of 2025; a new record and above the high-end of the segment outlook range
  • Gross margin of 22.7%, up 50 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025
  • Income from operations of $64 million, compared to $71 million in the second quarter of 2025
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $103 million, or 8.0% of revenue, down 4% compared to $107 million or 8.4% of revenue in the second quarter of 2025; above the high-end of the segment outlook range

ADI second quarter 2026 revenue of $1,286 million reflects average daily sales growth of 2% year-over-year and one fewer sales day in the current quarter. Revenue growth was driven by security, professional audio-visual, and data communications categories, partially offset by weakness in the residential audio-visual category due primarily to a continued soft U.S. residential housing market.

Gross margin was 22.7%, compared to 22.2% in the second quarter of 2025, and was favorably impacted by the receipt of tariff refunds of approximately $20 million, partially offset by unfavorable price and mix shift and higher fuel costs for freight.

Research and development expenses increased $2 million from the second quarter of 2025 due primarily to investments supporting new product launches to drive future growth. Selling, general and administrative expenses were up $8 million from the second quarter of 2025, driven primarily by higher employee and facility costs. Restructuring expenses increased $4 million from the second quarter of 2025 and were related to the optimization of ADI's operating footprint to better align its cost structure with strategic objectives.

Income from operations of $64 million in the second quarter of 2026 was down 10% from $71 million. Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $103 million decreased 4% compared to $107 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities was $148 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $200 million in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was driven primarily by approximately $45 million of non-recurring business separation costs and settlement payments, including the payment made in connection with the termination of the Honeywell Tax Matters Agreement, and $20 million of higher cash interest paid, partially offset by higher net income and less cash taxes paid. At July 4, 2026, Resideo had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $949 million, which included $400 million of cash proceeds from the ADIG notes offering that were funded into escrow. The proceeds of the ADIG notes offering were released to ADIG in connection with the consummation of the ADI Spin-Off and satisfaction of the escrow release conditions. Resideo had total outstanding debt of $3.62 billion at July 4, 2026.

In connection with the ADI Spin-Off, the $400 million of ADIG notes were moved onto the ADIG balance sheet. The ADIG notes are no longer an obligation of Resideo or any of its subsidiaries and will not be included in future balance sheets for Resideo. Also in connection with the ADI Spin-Off, Resideo received a $900 million dividend from ADIG and used the proceeds to repay $900 million of outstanding principal under its Term Loan B credit facility. Resideo expects to make a further repayment of approximately $200 million under its Term Loan B credit facility following the completion of the post-closing cash adjustment under the separation agreement with ADIG. We expect to make this repayment by the end of the third fiscal quarter. Resideo's outstanding Series A Cumulative Convertible Participating Preferred Stock ("Preferred Stock") was reduced by 150,000 shares in connection with the completion of the ADI Spin-Off, leaving 350,000 shares outstanding, with a proportional adjustment to the conversion price thereof. On a go-forward basis, this will result in a proportionally smaller quarterly dividend payable on Resideo's outstanding Preferred Stock.

Standalone Resideo Outlook

Resideo is initiating a standalone 2026 outlook for the third quarter and the full year. This standalone outlook is presented as if we had operated as a standalone company for the first half of 2026 coupled with our standalone outlook for the remainder of the year.

($ in millions)

Q3 2026

2026

Revenue

$705 - $730 

$2,900 - $2,950 

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (1)     

$145 - $155 

$605 - $625

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Resideo will hold a conference call with investors on August 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed at https://investor.resideo.com, where the webcast link and related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Resideo

Resideo is a global building technologies company that is a leading developer and manufacturer of critical control and sensing solutions for residential markets. The company serves professional installers and integrators across diverse product categories, such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning controls, combustion, life safety, security, and water. Its comfort and protection solutions can be found in more than 150 million residential and commercial spaces globally, with tens of millions of new devices sold annually. More information about Resideo and its trusted brands, including BRK, First Alert, and Honeywell Home, is available at resideo.com.

Contacts:




Investors:

Media:

Christopher T. Lee

Kevin Hunt

Global Head of Strategic Finance                        

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected] 

[email protected] 

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and the related conference call contain "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (1) our ability to achieve our outlook regarding the third quarter 2026 and full year 2026, (2) the ability of Resideo to drive increased customer value and financial returns and enhance strategic and operational capabilities, (3) risks and uncertainties relating to tariffs that have been or may be imposed by the United States and other governments, (4) risks related to our ability to achieve some or all of the expected benefits of the separation of Resideo Technologies' Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution businesses into two independent publicly traded companies, (5) our ability to repay outstanding debt obligations on the timing we anticipate or at all, and (6) the other risks described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other periodic filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and in accordance with regulations issued thereunder. Management believes the use of such non-GAAP financial measures assists investors in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company by presenting financial results between periods on a more comparable basis. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Readers should also consider the limitations associated with these non-GAAP financial measures, including the potential lack of comparability of these measures from one company to another.

We have included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP at the end of this release. A reconciliation of the forecasted range for Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2026 and for the full year 2026 is not included in this release due to the number of variables in the projected range and because we are currently unable to quantify accurately without unreasonable efforts certain amounts that would be required to be included in the U.S. GAAP measure or the individual adjustments for such reconciliation. In addition, we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. However, for the third quarter of 2026 and full year 2026 respectively, on a standalone company basis, we anticipate the following expenses in our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: depreciation and amortization of $23 million and $91 million, interest expense, net of $32 million and $129 million, and stock-based compensation expense of $8 million and $32 million.

Table 1: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except par value)

July 4, 2026

December 31, 2025

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$                 549

$                 661

Restricted cash

400

Accounts receivable, net

1,214

1,073

Inventories, net

1,392

1,354

Other current assets

270

270

Total current assets

3,825

3,358




Property, plant and equipment, net

445

447

Goodwill

3,088

3,100

Intangible assets, net

1,049

1,091

Other assets

374

437

Total assets

$              8,781

$               8,433




LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$              1,116

$               1,131

Accrued liabilities

605

624

Total current liabilities

1,721

1,755




Long-term debt

3,560

3,167

Other long-term liabilities

494

594

Total liabilities

5,775

5,516




Stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: 100 shares authorized, 0.5 shares issued
and outstanding, and $500 liquidation preference at July 4, 2026 and
December 31, 2025

482

482

Common stock, $0.001 par value: 700 shares authorized, 160 and 152
shares issued and outstanding at July 4, 2026, respectively, and 158 and 150     
shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025, respectively


Additional paid-in capital

2,424

2,391

Retained earnings

463

345

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(186)

(157)

Treasury stock at cost

(177)

(144)

Total stockholders' equity

3,006

2,917

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$              8,781

$              8,433

Table 2: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in millions, except per share data)

July 4, 2026

June 28, 2025

July 4, 2026

June 28, 2025

Revenue

$         1,981

$         1,943

$         3,893

$         3,713

Cost of goods sold

1,386

1,374

2,747

2,633

Gross profit

595

569

1,146

1,080

Operating expenses:






Research and development expenses

48

41

96

76

Selling, general and administrative expenses

332

319

672

625

Intangible asset amortization

31

30

62

60

Restructuring expenses

22

2

28

6

Business separation costs

31


55

Total operating expenses

464

392

913

767

Income from operations

131

177

$           233

$           313

Indemnification Agreement expense (1)


882


972

Other (income) expense, net (2)

(81)

9

(81)

15

Interest expense, net

46

24

93

49

Net income (loss) before taxes

166

(738)

221

(723)

Provision for income taxes

69

87

86

96

Net income (loss)

97

(825)

135

(819)

Less: preferred stock dividends

8

8

17

17

Less: undistributed income allocated to preferred      

stockholders

10


13

Net income (loss) available to common
     stockholders

$              79

$           (833)

$            105

$           (836)








Earnings (loss) per common share:






Basic

$           0.52

$          (5.59)

$           0.70

$          (5.65)

Diluted

$           0.51

$          (5.59)

$           0.68

$          (5.65)








Weighted average common shares outstanding:






Basic

151

149

151

148

Diluted

154

149

155

148


(1)

Represents the expense incurred pursuant to the Indemnification Agreement, which, prior to its termination, we paid our regularly scheduled payments of $70 million during 2025. The following table summarizes information concerning the Indemnification Agreement.

(2)

Primarily represents the $77 million gain recognized pursuant to the termination of the Tax Matters Agreement.







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in millions)

July 4, 2026

June 28, 2025

July 4, 2026

June 28, 2025

Accrual for Indemnification Agreement liabilities
deemed probable and reasonably estimable

$             —

$            882

$             —

$            972

Cash payments made to Honeywell


(35)


(70)

Indemnification Agreement non-GAAP adjustment     

$             —

$            847

$             —

$            902

Table 3: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in millions)

July 4, 2026

June 28, 2025

July 4, 2026

June 28, 2025

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:






Net income (loss)

$             97

$          (825)

$           135

$          (819)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net
cash in operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

50

49

101

96

Restructuring expenses

22

2

28

6

Stock-based compensation expense

14

15

28

30

Deferred income taxes

43


43

4

Other, net


2


4

Changes in assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable, net

(107)

(72)

(149)

(85)

Inventories, net

(39)

(13)

(45)

4

Other current assets

(8)

(35)

(2)

(26)

Accounts payable

98

109

(8)

8

Accrued liabilities

64

185

(50)

73

Non-current obligations payable under the Tax
Matters Agreement

(88)


(88)

Non-current obligations payable under the
Indemnification Agreement


847


902

Other, net

2

(64)

10

(62)

Net cash provided by operating activities

148

200

3

135

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:






Capital expenditures

(29)

(20)

(65)

(51)

Other investing activities

10


10

Net cash used in investing activities

(19)

(20)

(55)

(51)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:






Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

400


400

Repayments of long-term debt

(4)

(2)

(9)

(2)

Acquisition of treasury stock to cover stock
award tax withholding

(1)

(1)

(33)

(16)

Preferred stock dividend payments

(8)

(8)

(17)

(17)

Other financing activities, net

(3)


1

2

Net cash provided by (used in) financing
activities

384

(11)

342

(33)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash,
cash equivalents and restricted cash

(4)

7

(3)

10

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted     
cash

509

176

287

61

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
beginning of period

440

578

662

693

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of
period

$           949

$           754

949

754

Table 4: SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)


Q2 2026

Full Year 2026

(in millions)

Products
and
Solutions

ADI Global
Distribution

Corporate

Total
Company

Products
and
Solutions

ADI Global
Distribution

Corporate

Total
Company

Revenue

$    695

$  1,286

$     —

$  1,981

$  1,401

$  2,492

$     —

$  3,893

Cost of goods sold

392

994


1,386

803

1,944


2,747

Gross profit

303

292


595

598

548


1,146

Research and development
     expenses

37

11


48

73

23


96

Selling, general and
     administrative expenses

110

187

35

332

229

373

70

672

Intangible asset amortization

6

25


31

12

49

1

62

Restructuring expenses

12

5

5

22

18

5

5

28

Business separation costs



31

31



55

55

Income (loss) from operations     

$    138

$     64

$    (71)

$    131

$    266

$     98

$   (131)

$    233





Q2 2025

Full Year 2025

(in millions)

Products
and
Solutions

ADI Global Distribution

Corporate

Total Company

Products
and
Solutions

ADI Global Distribution

Corporate

Total Company

Revenue

$    666

$  1,277

$     —

$  1,943

$  1,315

$  2,398

$     —

$  3,713

Cost of goods sold

380

994


1,374

760

1,873


2,633

Gross profit

286

283


569

555

525


1,080

Research and development
     expenses

32

9


41

59

17


76

Selling, general and
     administrative expenses

104

179

36

319

205

352

68

625

Intangible asset amortization

6

23

1

30

12

46

2

60

Restructuring expenses

2

1

(1)

2

1

5


6

Income (loss) from operations

$    142

$     71

$    (36)

$    177

$    278

$    105

$    (70)

$    313





Q2 2026 % change compared with prior
period

Full Year 2026 % change compared
with prior period

Products
and
Solutions

ADI Global Distribution

Corporate

Total Company

Products
and
Solutions

ADI Global Distribution

Corporate

Total Company

Revenue

4 %

1 %

N/A

2 %

7 %

4 %

N/A

5 %

Cost of goods sold

3 %

— %

N/A

1 %

6 %

4 %

N/A

4 %

Gross profit

6 %

3 %

N/A

5 %

8 %

4 %

N/A

6 %

Research and development
      expenses

16 %

22 %

N/A

17 %

24 %

35 %

N/A

26 %

Selling, general and
     administrative expenses

6 %

4 %

(3) %

4 %

12 %

6 %

3 %

8 %

Intangible asset amortization

— %

9 %

(100) %

3 %

— %

7 %

(50) %

3 %

Income (loss) from operations

(3) %

(10) %

97 %

(26) %

(4) %

(7) %

87 %

(26) %

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in millions, except per share data)

July 4, 2026

June 28, 2025

July 4, 2026

June 28, 2025

GAAP Net income (loss)

$             97

$          (825)

$            135

$          (819)

Less: preferred stock dividends

8

8

17

17

Less: undistributed income allocated to preferred
stockholders

10


13

GAAP Net income (loss) available to common
stockholders

79

(833)

105

(836)

Indemnification Agreement expense (1)


847


902

One-time tax impact of Indemnification Agreement


42


42

Tax Matters Agreement settlement (2)

(33)


(33)

Intangible asset amortization

31

30

62

60

Business separation costs

31


55

Restructuring expense

22

2

28

6

Stock-based compensation expense

14

15

28

30

Litigation settlement

1


19

Undistributed income allocated to preferred
stockholders

10


13

Other (3)

(5)

11

(5)

18

Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments (4)

(22)

(15)

(43)

(29)

Non-GAAP Adjusted net income

$            128

$             99

$            229

$            193









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 4, 2026

June 28, 2025

July 4, 2026

June 28, 2025

GAAP Net income (loss) available to common
shareholders per diluted common share

$           0.51

$          (5.59)

$           0.68

$          (5.65)

Indemnification Agreement expense (1)


5.61


5.97

One-time tax impact of Indemnification Agreement     


0.28


0.28

Tax Matters Agreement activity (2)

(0.21)


(0.21)

Intangible asset amortization

0.20

0.20

0.40

0.40

Business separation costs

0.20


0.35

Restructuring expense

0.14

0.01

0.18

0.04

Stock-based compensation expense

0.09

0.10

0.18

0.20

Litigation settlement

0.01


0.12

Undistributed income allocated to preferred
stockholders

0.06


0.08

Impact of incremental dilutive shares


0.07


0.11

Other (3)

(0.03)

0.08

(0.03)

0.12

Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments (4)

(0.14)

(0.10)

(0.27)

(0.19)

Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$           0.83

$           0.66

$           1.48

$           1.28


(1)

Refer to the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations herein.

(2)

We recognized a gain of $77 million in Other income and derecognized $44 million of deferred tax assets that were no longer realizable to Income tax expense in connection with the termination of the Tax Matters Agreement.

(3)

For 2026 periods, Other includes net periodic pension benefit costs, excluding service costs, foreign exchange transactions loss (income), gain on sale of assets, and miscellaneous other non-recurring, non-operating income and losses. For 2025 periods, Other includes net periodic pension benefit costs, excluding service costs, foreign exchange transaction loss (income), gain on sale of business, acquisition-related integration costs, and miscellaneous other non-recurring, non-operating income and losses.

(4)

We calculate the tax effect of relevant non-GAAP adjustments by applying a flat statutory tax rate of 25% for all non-deductible and taxable adjustments.

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

GAAP NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in millions)

July 4, 2026

June 28, 2025

July 4, 2026

June 28, 2025

Revenue

$      1,981

$      1,943

$      3,893

$      3,713








GAAP Net income (loss)

$           97

$        (825)

$         135

$        (819)

GAAP Net income (loss) as a % of revenue

4.9 %

(42.5) %

3.5 %

(22.1) %

Provision for income taxes (1)

69

87

86

96

GAAP Net income (loss) before taxes

166

(738)

221

(723)

Indemnification Agreement expense (2)


847


902

Termination of Tax Matters Agreement (1)

(77)


(77)

Depreciation and amortization

50

49

101

96

Interest expense, net

46

24

93

49

Business separation costs

31


55

Stock-based compensation expense

14

15

28

30

Restructuring expenses

22

2

28

6

Litigation settlement

1


19

Other (3)

(4)

11

(4)

18

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$        249

$        210

$        464

$        378

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue     

12.6 %

10.8 %

11.9 %

10.2 %


(1)

We recognized a gain of $77 million in Other income and derecognized $44 million of deferred tax assets that were no longer realizable to Income tax expense in connection with the termination of the Tax Matters Agreement.

(2)

Refer to the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations herein.

(3)

For 2026 periods, Other includes net periodic pension benefit costs, excluding service costs, foreign exchange transactions loss (income), gain on sale of assets, and miscellaneous other non-recurring, non-operating income and losses. For 2025 periods, Other includes net periodic pension benefit costs, excluding service costs, foreign exchange transaction loss (income), gain on sale of business, acquisition-related integration costs, and miscellaneous other non-recurring, non-operating income and losses.

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS SEGMENT


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in millions)

July 4, 2026

June 28, 2025

July 4, 2026

June 28, 2025

Revenue

$         695

$         666

$       1,401

$       1,315








GAAP Income from operations

$         138

$         142

$          266

$          278

GAAP Income from operations as a % of
revenue

19.9 %

21.3 %

19.0 %

21.1 %

Litigation settlement



18

Restructuring expense

12

2

18

1

Stock-based compensation expense

5

4

10

9

Other

1



Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations     

$         156

$         148

$         312

$          288

Depreciation and amortization

21

19

42

37

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$         177

$         167

$         354

$          325

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a % of
revenue

25.5 %

25.1 %

25.3 %

24.7 %

.

ADI GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in millions)

July 4, 2026

June 28, 2025

July 4, 2026

June 28, 2025

Revenue

$       1,286

$       1,277

$       2,492

$       2,398








GAAP Income from operations

$            64

$            71

$            98

$          105

GAAP Income from operations as a % of
revenue

5.0 %

5.6 %

3.9 %

4.4 %

Stock-based compensation expense

4

5

8

9

Restructuring expense

5

1

5

5

Litigation settlement

(1)


(1)

Other

2

2

1

4

Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations     

$           74

$           79

$         111

$         123

Depreciation and amortization

29

28

58

56

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$         103

$         107

$         169

$         179

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a % of
revenue

8.0 %

8.4 %

6.8 %

7.5 %

 

BRIDGE FROM P&S SEGMENT RESULTS TO RESIDEO

(UNAUDITED)



Q1 2026(3)

Q2 2026(3)

1H 2026(3)

(In millions)





P&S Reported Segment Revenue

$               706

$               695

$            1,401

   Sales to ADI

46

43

89

  Standalone Adjusted Revenue

752

738

1,490

  Standalone Adjusted COGS (1)

457

435

892

Standalone Gross Profit

295

303

598

Research and development expenses

37

37

74

Selling, general and administrative expenses


120

109

229

   Incremental SG&A (ex: Depr & SBC)

19

20

39

   Incremental Depreciation

1

1

2

   Incremental SBC

3

3

6

  Standalone SG&A (2)

143

133

276

Intangible asset amortization

6

6

12

   Incremental Intangible Asset Amortization

1

1

2

Restructuring expenses

6

12

18

  Standalone Adjusted Income from operations     

102

114

216







  Reported Segment AEBITDA

177

$               177

$              354

   Incremental SG&A (ex: Depr & SBC)

19

20

39

  Standalone AEBITDA

$               158

$               157

$              315








Standalone Adjustments in Blue have been calculated as if the ADI Spin-Off had been completed on January 1, 2026.

(1)

Standalone Adjusted COGS reflects a gross up adjustment for intercompany sales to ADI.

(2)

Q1 2026 does not include approximately $7 million of executive, pension, and other nonrecurring costs associated with the Spin-Off of the ADI Global Distribution business.

(3)

Does not include continuing operations basis of accounting. The ADI Spin-Off was completed on August 3, 2026. For the second quarter, Resideo has not yet completed the procedures to account for the ADI segment as discontinued operations. Beginning in the third quarter, Resideo will account for the ADI segment as discontinued operations for such quarter and prior periods.

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.

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