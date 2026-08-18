Resivant Medical Successfully Completes First Patient Cases with Cutiva™ PLUS Skin Closure System, Marking First Human Use of a Silicone Cyanoacrylate

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resivant Medical today announced the first patient uses of its CutivaTM PLUS Skin Closure System, marking the first use of its proprietary CutivaTM siliconized adhesive platform. This represents the first clinical use of a new cyanoacrylate chemistry in topical skin adhesives since the introduction of 2-octyl cyanoacrylate more than two decades ago.

Resivant's proprietary CutivaTM adhesive features an innovative formulation that merges the high-strength bond of super glue with the advantages of crosslinked silicone rubber. The outcome is a skin adhesive that provides robust wound closure, enhanced flexibility, durability, and improved patient safety and comfort.

The milestone procedures were performed June 22 and June 23, 2026 by David Friscia, MD, an orthopaedic foot and ankle surgeon at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, California, with all cases proceeding without complication. This milestone follows the successful transfer of Resivant's proprietary adhesive chemistry to commercial-scale manufacturing, enabling initial clinical use and supporting continued investment to expand production capacity ahead of a broader market launch.

"Seeing Cutiva™ PLUS used successfully in patients for the first time is a defining milestone for Resivant Medical," said Darren Obrigkeit, CEO of Resivant Medical. "Developing an entirely new adhesive chemistry, and successfully scaling it for commercial manufacturing, is the result of years of scientific, engineering, and operational work. We're incredibly grateful to Dr. Friscia and the team at Eisenhower Health for their partnership and look forward to expanding clinical use as we prepare for broader commercialization."

"Cutiva™ PLUS performed exactly as expected in the operating room," said Dr. Friscia. "Incision sites in foot and ankle surgery are under constant mechanical stress, so closure durability matters as much as the initial result. The applicator gave me precise placement, and the mesh added reinforcement I don't get with a topical adhesive alone."

Cutiva™ PLUS combines a high-viscosity, no-run liquid adhesive with a surgical mesh patch, dispensed from a single-handed applicator for controlled, precise application. Unlike traditional topical skin adhesives, Cutiva™ PLUS Skin Closure System has been designed to minimize the potential for skin reactions while supporting patient comfort. The adhesive forms a protective microbial barrier over the incision without the need for additional dressings, and the mesh allows for easy removal without damaging the surrounding skin. These benefits make Cutiva™ PLUS well suited to a wide range of surgical specialties, supporting strong wound closure with enhanced flexibility, durability, and patient comfort.

Additional clinical sites are actively onboarding Cutiva™ PLUS, with expanded clinical experience and additional case results expected in the coming months as Resivant continues preparations for broader commercialization. The technology originated from foundational adhesive research at the University of Akron and is protected by a growing intellectual property portfolio.

About Resivant Medical:

Resivant Medical is developing next-generation medical adhesive technologies designed to enhance wound closure for patients and healthcare professionals. Its portfolio of skin closure adhesive products is designed for topical application on wounds and surgical incisions.

For more information, visit www.resivant.com. Email: [email protected]

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SOURCE Resivant Medical