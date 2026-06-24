Rest, Recharge, Renew: NAMI to Hold Sixth Annual Rest Up Week

The organization will close its offices for a week to support employee wellness while maintaining access to essential mental health resources.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is once again putting its values into practice with its sixth annual Rest Up Week from June 29 to July 3. During this time, the NAMI national office will close, giving employees a full week of paid time off. The week reflects NAMI's commitment to supporting well-being in the workplace at a time when research shows that 53% of employees in the United States report feeling burned out because of their job.

"At NAMI, we know that supporting mental health means creating a culture where people can rest, recharge, and bring their best selves to the work we do together," said Daniel H. Gillison, Jr., CEO of NAMI. "Rest Up Week reflects that commitment. By encouraging our team to take time for themselves, we're reinforcing a simple truth: caring for our people is essential to advancing our mission."

NAMI's 2026 Workplace Mental Health Poll shows that only 54% of employees feel that their company makes mental health a priority and nearly 1 in 3 managers feel their company does not provide enough resources to support the mental and emotional health of their teams. The gap between employees' mental health needs and workplace culture underscores the importance of initiatives like Rest Up Week that provide an example of how employers can prioritize mental health in the workplace.

Rest Up Week reflects the central idea that mentally healthy workplaces are created through a culture of caring, support, and understanding—a core tenet that also shapes the guidance NAMI offers through the NAMI StigmaFree Workplace initiative.

"Mental health begins with how we support one another every day," Gillison added. "Rest Up Week is a reminder that rest is not a reward—it's a vital part of well-being. By making space to recharge, we honor our commitment to our team and the values that drive our mission."

As more employers look to take meaningful steps toward supporting mental health, NAMI is sharing what works. On Wednesday, June 10, NAMI's workplace mental health team hosted a LinkedIn Live conversation to highlight practical ways organizations can build mentally healthy cultures year-round. The team answered some of the most common questions they hear from employers and employees about prioritizing mental health in the workplace.

Organizations looking to implement similar initiatives can learn more and find out how to join NAMI's StigmaFree Workplace program at nami.org/restupweek.

While NAMI National's office will close during Rest Up Week, support will continue to be available from the NAMI HelpLine. The NAMI HelpLine will operate during normal hours, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, from Monday, June 29, through Thursday, July 2, and will be closed on Friday, July 3. People can reach the HelpLine by calling 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), texting "NAMI" to 62640, or emailing [email protected].

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization, dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

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SOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)