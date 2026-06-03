Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Election of Directors

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Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Jun 03, 2026, 16:30 ET

MIAMI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSR) ("RBI") today announced the results of the vote on the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 3, 2026.

The total number of eligible votes represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 403,178,212 representing 88.29% of all eligible votes.

RBI's proxy circular provided for ten nominees to the Board of Directors. The ten individuals nominated by the Board of Directors for election as directors of RBI were elected, each to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Each nominee other than Ms. Smith was an incumbent director.

The votes cast with respect to each nominee were as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Alexandre Behring

386,544,846

97.21 %

10,905,772

2.74 %

Maximilien de Limburg Stirum

396,984,644

99.83 %

616,474

0.16 %

J. Patrick Doyle

393,548,187

98.97 %

4,058,404

1.02 %

Cristina Farjallat

396,848,192

99.80 %

759,417

0.19 %

Ali Hedayat

393,457,494

98.95 %

4,142,830

1.04 %

Marc Lemann

391,720,662

98.51 %

5,882,501

1.48 %

Jason Melbourne

396,839,982

99.80 %

763,563

0.19 %

Daniel S. Schwartz

396,469,148

99.70 %

1,131,612

0.28 %

Marcia Smith

397,229,186

99.90 %

376,898

0.09 %

Thecla Sweeney

394,889,035

99.31 %

2,671,526

0.67 %

Final voting results on all matters at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with nearly $48 billion in annual system-wide sales and roughly 33,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities. 

RBI's principal executive offices are in Miami, Florida. In North America, RBI's brands are headquartered in their home markets where they were founded decades ago: Canada for Tim Hortons and the U.S. for Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.

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