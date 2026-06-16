Restaurant Industry Icon Jane Grote Abell Joins Appetronix's Board of Directors

A celebrated leader with more than 30+ years of transformational leadership joins Appetronix, the company building fully autonomous restaurant-in-a-box solutions across multiple cuisines and usage occasions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Appetronix, the company behind a fully autonomous restaurant that cooks made-to-order meals with zero onsite employees, today announced that Jane Grote Abell has joined its Board of Directors. She joins Appetronix with a reputation for driving explosive brand growth and helping define the future of foodservice.

Grote Abell is the founding family member, Chief Purpose Officer, and Executive Chairwoman of the Board of Donatos Pizza and Jane's Dough Premium Foods, a 63-year-old family-owned restaurant operator, franchisor, and manufacturing company. Grote Abell is widely recognized as a visionary known for sharp decision-making and problem-solving. She also brings public-company board experience to Appetronix, as she currently serves on the board of Texas Roadhouse.

As a second-generation member of her family business, Grote Abell navigated Donatos through its acquisition by the world's largest restaurant company, McDonald's, and then recognized the opportunity to rebuild the brand and led the successful effort to buy Donatos back. She credits her 4C's of success, Character, Courage, Conviction, and Compassion, as the guideposts that led the team back to the success it enjoys today.

"Jane has done what almost no one in our industry has done…scaled a beloved restaurant brand, navigated a sale to and a buyback from the world's largest restaurant company, and built a values-driven business that lasts. Jane's courage, vision, passion and values perfectly represents the credo of Appetronix. Appetronix has survived and thrived from the trust and guidance we have received from Jane and her father Jim Grote, the founder of Donatos, and we are delighted to continue building on our partnership to scale autonomous restaurants globally," said Nipun Sharma, CEO and Co-founder of Appetronix.

Grote Abell's influence extends well beyond restaurants too. In 2015 she released her first book, The Missing Piece: Doing Business the Donatos Way, the story of a classic American family business and an insightful account of her lifelong education in leadership, authenticity, and running a values-based business. She was also featured in CBS's hit series Undercover Boss. She is co-founder and Board Chair of the Board of Trustees of The Reeb Center, where she architected a new model to lift people out of poverty. Grote Abell also serves as the Vice Chair of the YWCA Columbus Board and on the Governing Committee of the Columbus Foundation.

A recipient of wide recognition, Grote Abell has been named to the YWCA Academy of Women of Achievement, honored as CEO of the Year by Columbus CEO magazine, and listed among the Top 24 Women in Franchising by Franchise Update Magazine. She holds a degree from The Ohio State University, along with four honorary degrees, and resides in Columbus.

"I believe great food and strong operations go hand in hand, but it's people who make both possible. What excites me about Appetronix is how it removes friction so teams can focus on creating meaningful guest experiences. That's Agape Capitalism in action: leading with love, living the Golden Rule, and doing the right thing by elevating both people and performance. Made-to-order, fresh, and consistently delicious - that's what guests deserve. With Nipun's leadership, bringing together the right people and the right technology, we can finally deliver that at scale. I'm proud to help guide what comes next." said Grote Abell.

About Appetronix

Appetronix Inc. (formerly SJW Robotics) is a foodtech company specializing in the development and design of autonomous robotic solutions for commercial restaurant kitchens. With an expert team with extensive experience in restaurant kitchen design, worldwide expansion of restaurant chains, advanced automation, robotics, and data science, Appetronix is at the forefront of innovation in the foodservice industry. Our mission is to revolutionize the way restaurants operate by leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver custom solutions that are scalable and tailored to meet the requirements of the next generation of quick-service restaurants. Our autonomous robotic solutions holistically automate all back of house functions including portioning, cooking, plating, and even cleaning with a singular goal of providing the best tasting food.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza, founded by Jim Grote in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, is a family-owned business known for its famous thin-crust pizzas with abundant toppings spread Edge to Edge®. Headquartered in Columbus, Donatos and its franchise partners operate over 179 stores. Additionally, Donatos Pizza is proudly served in nearly 300 non-traditional locations nationwide, including select Red Robin restaurants. Committed to quality, community, and customer satisfaction, Donatos Pizza has received numerous awards and accolades, reflecting its dedication to excellence and innovation. For more information about Donatos Pizza and franchising opportunities, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

SOURCE Appetronix Inc