Restaurant365 Announces Transform 2026: Helping Restaurant Leaders Drive Profitability in the Age of AI

Industry leaders will gather in Scottsdale this November to learn where AI is delivering real results, how leading operators are improving profitability, and what the future of restaurant operations looks like.

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant management platform, today announced Transform 2026, its annual customer conference focused on helping restaurant leaders drive profitability in an increasingly complex operating environment shaped by AI, automation, and rapidly changing business demands.

Taking place November 1–3, 2026, in Scottsdale, Arizona, the event will bring together operators, industry experts, and technology leaders to share practical strategies, real-world lessons, and emerging innovations that help restaurants improve margins, make better decisions, and operate more efficiently.

Restaurant365 will also unveil new capabilities designed to help operators automate routine work, improve decision-making, and turn operational data into meaningful action across their businesses.

According to Restaurant365's recent AI Strategy Survey, 61% of restaurant operators say AI has reduced food costs and 62% report lower labor costs, demonstrating that AI is already delivering measurable value across restaurant operations. At the same time, concerns around data security, accuracy, and reliability remain among the most commonly cited barriers to broader adoption.

Transform 2026 will help operators understand where AI is creating measurable business value today, where human expertise remains essential, and how to evaluate emerging technologies through the lens of profitability and operational impact.

"There is incredible value getting so many restaurant operators together in one room to learn from each other and from industry experts," said Tony Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Restaurant365. "We are excited to gather, not only to learn together, but also to share the latest technology advancements in restaurant management."

From Possibilities to Profitability

Through customer stories, expert discussions, peer networking, and hands-on experiences, attendees will learn how leading operators are using AI and automation to improve visibility, streamline operations, make better decisions, and drive stronger business outcomes.

"The conversation around AI has moved beyond experimentation and into measurable business outcomes," said Steve Demchuk, Chief Product Officer at Restaurant365. "Restaurant operators want practical answers about what AI does well, where it falls short, and how to apply it responsibly to drive profitability. Transform gives leaders a firsthand, honest look at the technologies shaping the next generation of restaurant operations."

Five Learning Tracks. Thirty Expert-Led Sessions.

Designed for the entire restaurant leadership team, Transform features five dedicated learning tracks spanning Operations, Accounting & Finance, Labor Management, Leadership, and AI.

Across more than 30 breakout sessions, customer panels, and expert-led discussions, attendees will hear from Restaurant365 customers, industry leaders, and technology experts sharing practical strategies for improving profitability, increasing efficiency, and successfully applying AI within restaurant operations.

Explore What's Next

Transform attendees will receive an exclusive first look at new Restaurant365 capabilities before they reach the broader market, including direct access to the product and engineering teams behind them.



The event will also feature a vendor showcase and Solutions Bar, giving attendees direct access to technology partners and R365 experts who can help address real business challenges and identify new opportunities for growth.

Industry Keynote, Exclusive Experiences, and Networking

Restaurant365 will announce a headline keynote speaker in the coming weeks, adding another highlight to an event already focused on helping operators improve profitability while preparing for the future of restaurant operations.

Attendees can also expect exclusive VIP experiences, curated networking opportunities, and memorable evening events designed to connect operators, industry innovators, and Restaurant365 leaders.

Bringing together customers, prospects, partners, and industry leaders from across the restaurant ecosystem, Transform 2026 offers a unique opportunity to learn from peers, explore emerging technologies, and prepare for what's next. Early bird pricing is available through July 15, and registration is now open at transform.restaurant365.com.

Event Details

Event: R365 Transform 2026

Dates: November 1–3, 2026

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

Early Bird Pricing: Available through July 15, 2026

Event Website: https://transform.restaurant365.com/

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the platform that unifies restaurant accounting, inventory, workforce management, payroll, and operations into a single system of action. Powered by R365 AI — the intelligence engine built for the back office — Restaurant365 helps operators control food and labor costs, accelerate financial close, reduce manual work, and make faster, more profitable decisions. Its connected ecosystem includes integrations with hundreds of leading POS systems, vendors, and banks, delivering unmatched visibility across the business. Restaurant365 is headquartered in Irvine, California, and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at restaurant365.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Restaurant365