Retail Real Estate Executive Nancy Mozzachio Forms Brokerage Alliance with RJ Brunelli, Bolstering Firm's Presence in Southern NJ & PA Markets

Brunelli also forms strategic relationship with Mozzachio's advisory firm to expand services to retail and mixed-use developers, investors and municipalities

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RJ Brunelli & Co., one of the Northeast's leading retail real estate brokerage firms, today announced a brokerage alliance with industry executive Nancy Mozzachio. In her capacity as a Senior Consulting Broker to Brunelli, Mozzachio will primarily focus on further expanding the firm's landlord representation platform throughout southern New Jersey and Pennsylvania markets.

Nancy Mozzachio

Additionally, the brokerage formed a strategic relationship with Mozzachio's Sine Qua Non Real Estate Advisors, a Washington Township, N.J.-based firm providing an array of development and operations services to retail and mixed-use developers, property owners and investors. The firm also provides economic development consulting services for municipalities.

Mozzachio brings more than three decades of leadership in retail real estate leasing, redevelopment, and operations, having represented institutional and private ownership throughout her career. Her expertise spans retail portfolio strategy, merchandising, asset repositioning, and value creation for shopping center owners.

Prior to founding Sine Qua Non Real Estate Advisors in 2017, Mozzachio initially spent 15 years with American Continental Properties, followed by 13 years with Cedar Realty Trust, where she rose to Chief Operating Officer. During her years there, Cedar operated 178 retail and mixed-use properties with 20 million square feet of gross leasable area in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest.

Meanwhile, building on her mentorship efforts with women in real estate and finance, Mozzachio expanded her outreach to industry professionals by launching a podcast in 2021. With nearly 90 episodes aired on all channels where podcasts are played, The Mozzachio List features interviews with prominent female executives in real estate and finance.

"We are delighted to form this alliance with Nancy and welcome her to our team as we continue to grow our landlord representation platform," said Danielle Brunelli, President/Principal of RJ Brunelli & Co. "Nancy is widely respected throughout the retail real estate industry. Her depth of experience, strategic insight, longstanding relationships with many of the industry's leading retailers, developers and property owners, and collaborative approach make Nancy an exceptional addition to our firm. We are excited about the opportunities this relationship creates for our presence throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania."

"I'm honored to be working alongside Danielle and the talented professionals at RJ Brunelli," said Mozzachio. "The firm has earned an outstanding reputation for integrity, market knowledge, and client service. I look forward to leveraging my experiences and relationships to help retail property owners maximize the performance of their assets while contributing to the continued growth of RJ Brunelli's landlord representation business."

Brunelli added that the strategic relationship with Sine Qua Non Real Estate Advisors opens the door for RJ Brunelli to offer new development and operational services to its landlord clients. Among other things, the advisory firm works with clients to vet markets for new development; vets and suggests local professionals, including planners, architects and engineers; and provides insider knowledge on navigating municipal governments, planning and zoning boards, as well as available economic incentives.

On the real estate operations side, the advisory firm's services include evaluation of current management and accounting software, as well as lease pipeline progress systems; review and/or establishment of tenant coordination processes; evaluation of property management procedures and standardized leasing tools; review or initiation of data scrubbing processes; and evaluation of credit tools.

"Teaming up with Nancy's firm provides exciting opportunities for us to assist our landlord clients with a wide range of new services for development, redevelopment and company operations," Brunelli said. "We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship."

About R.J. Brunelli & Co.

R.J. Brunelli & Co. serves as exclusive broker for 42 retail properties in New Jersey with a combined gross leasable area (GLA) exceeding 4.6 million square feet, as well as 15 out- of- state properties for lease. The firm also serves as exclusive or preferred tenant representative for 39 retail, restaurant and service chains. These include representation in various New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania counties for such companies as Dollar Tree, Raising Cane's, Gregory's Coffee, Vio Med Spa, Someday's Bakery, Guac Time Mexican Grill, Fro Yo Cafe, Asian Food Market, New Jersey Spine and Wellness, Bridgestone, Enterprise, One Love Pickleball, Sweat 440, Fun City, Sports Clips, JETSET, Konala, and Eat Clean Bro. The firm recently joined the Retail Brokers Network, a nationwide consortium of 61 independent offices representing over 1,100 tenants in more than 65 major markets.

Press contacts: At R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC, Danielle Brunelli, President, (732) 721-5800; at Jaffe Communications, Joey Linde, [email protected], (908) 789-0700.

SOURCE R.J. Brunelli & Co.