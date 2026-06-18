Retevis Brings 15 Years of Communication Expertise & MIL-STD-810H Walkie Talkie to 2026 Prime Day

As more people head outdoors and teams prepare for busy summer operations, Retevis highlights practical two-way radio communication built for everyday reliability.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer brings people together in motion: families traveling in separate cars, friends hiking across uneven terrain, event staff coordinating across crowded venues, and work teams moving between buildings, warehouses or outdoor sites. In many of these moments, communication needs to be immediate, simple and dependable. A phone call may be too slow, a message may go unnoticed, and cellular coverage is not always guaranteed.

During Amazon Prime Day 2026 (June 23–26), Retevis will offer discounts of up to 40%.

That is where two-way radios continue to offer enduring value. They provide instant push-to-talk communication, help groups coordinate without relying on mobile networks, and give users a practical way to stay connected across recreational, commercial and organizational settings.

For 15 years, Retevis has developed wireless communication solutions for people who need reliable connection beyond the limits of ordinary phone-based communication. The brand's portfolio includes business radios, consumer walkie-talkies, amateur radios, repeaters and accessories, supporting users ranging from families and outdoor groups to schools, property teams, warehouses, event organizers and radio enthusiasts.

Rather than treating radios as one-size-fits-all devices, Retevis has built its product range around different real-world needs. A family heading to a campground may want simple operation and long battery life. A warehouse team may need clear audio, durable construction and easy channel management. Outdoor users may care about portability, weather resistance and confidence in rougher conditions. Amateur radio users may look for more advanced features and greater technical flexibility. Across these use cases, the same principle applies: communication equipment should be easy to use, dependable in daily conditions and supported by a brand that understands the practical demands of its customers.

One example of that approach is the Retevis RB48, a business two-way radio designed for users who need durability and reliable team communication in more demanding environments. This year, the RB48 received MIL-STD-810H testing recognition, an important reference point for buyers evaluating rugged communication equipment.

MIL-STD-810H is a U.S. Department of Defense test method standard that addresses environmental engineering considerations and laboratory testing. It is used to assess how equipment may perform when exposed to environmental stresses such as shock, vibration, rain, humidity, dust, temperature changes and other conditions that products may encounter during their service life.

For customers, this matters because ruggedness is not just about how a device looks or how it is described in marketing copy. A radio used on a jobsite, in a warehouse, at an outdoor event or during travel is often dropped, carried, stored, exposed to weather and used repeatedly by different people. MIL-STD-810H testing provides a more concrete way to evaluate whether a product has been considered against demanding environmental conditions. For the RB48, it reinforces Retevis' focus on building radios that can support users beyond controlled indoor environments.

Retevis also continues to serve broader communication needs through products such as RT22, RB48 Plus, Ailunce HD2, Ailunce HA2 and EZTalk 5. These models reflect the brand's wider commitment to offering practical choices for different users, from amateur radio operators seeking more capable equipment to families and casual users looking for straightforward group communication.

As Prime Day approaches, Retevis is placing the emphasis on what customers are really shopping for: communication tools that are useful, reliable and suited to their daily lives. During Prime Day, June 23–26, select products in the Retevis Amazon Store will be available with special offers of up to 40% off.

Visit the Retevis Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/retevis

SOURCE Retevis