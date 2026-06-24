Retirement ROI: How Tennessee Helps Retirees Stretch Their Income Further

Located in East Tennessee near the Great Smoky Mountains, Tellico Village offers an ideal model for "retirement ROI," where attainable home prices, bundled amenities and predictable monthly costs allow retirees to stretch their dollars further - without sacrificing quality of life.

This shift comes as affordability pressures reshape relocation decisions across the U.S., with many Americans actively seeking out lower-cost housing markets, even if that means moving from their current metro area or state.

Compared to traditional retirement hotspots like Florida, Arizona, California, North Carolina and Virginia - Tennessee continues to stand out for its lack of state income tax and lower overall cost of living, and retirees have taken notice.

The Deal is in the Data

Affordability continues to shape retirement decisions nationwide. According to Bankrate, 60% of Americans say affordability is a major factor in where they choose to live, while 23% of homebuyers say they would move out of state to find a home they can afford. U.S. Census Bureau migration data similarly show continued movement toward lower-cost, retirement-friendly regions, including Tennessee.

The Tennessee Advantage

Tellico Village and the rest of the Volunteer State stand out among competing retirement destinations due to several key financial advantages:

No state income tax, compared to neighboring states, North Carolina (around 4.75%) and Virginia (up to 5.75%)

Lower property taxes; Tennessee ranks among the lower property tax states, according to WalletHub

Lower median home values/prices than Florida, Arizona and California (Zillow, Bankrate)

Below-average cost of living, which is driven by housing and utility savings (East Tennessee Economic Development Agency)

These differences contribute to greater long-term financial flexibility for retirees living on fixed income.

Quality of Life

Beyond financial advantages, Tellico Village offers a combination of favorable weather, outdoor recreation, healthcare access and social connection. Residents enjoy proximity to Tellico Lake, Great Smoky Mountains National Park and hundreds of miles of trails, while also benefiting from East Tennessee's moderate four-season climate and access to major healthcare providers, including the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The community's social infrastructure is another major draw. According to 2025 visitor survey data, one of the top reasons prospective residents are attracted to Tellico Village is its extensive network of clubs, organizations and community groups that support connection and active living.

Tellico Village

Established in 1987, Tellico Village is a master-planned lakefront community designed for active adults.

The community offers a range of home prices, typically from the mid-$300,000s to $700,000+, along with award-winning golf courses, marinas, wellness facilities and social clubs.

Unlike many retirement destinations where amenities and lifestyle costs quickly add up, Tellico Village operates within a single community structure anchored by one relatively low Property Owners Association (POA) fee. Additional amenity offerings operate on a flexible, pay-to-play model, allowing residents to choose the activities and services that best fit their lifestyle budget.

For retirees who still like to travel, Tellico Village offers access to multiple regional airports with an average 45-minute drive to Knoxville's McGee Tyson Airport (TYS).

Quotes

"Today's retirees are thinking carefully about how far their income will go, but they're also thinking about the kind of lifestyle they want to enjoy every day," Beth Kuberka, Chief Development Office and Marketing Director, said. "Tellico Village offers a unique balance of financial value, amenities, natural beauty, and community connection that has resonated with people exploring retirement in East Tennessee for decades."

"What many visitors discover when they come to Tellico Village is that the lifestyle here goes beyond golf courses and lake views," Carla Johnson, Tellico Village Property Owners Association (POA) board member, said. "The sense of community, the clubs and organizations, and the chance to stay socially active are some of the biggest reasons people choose to make this home."

As retirees seek value, flexibility and connection, Tellico Village continues to demonstrate how thoughtful community design can support both financial confidence and quality of life.

About Tellico Village

Located in Loudon County, Tennessee, Tellico Village is a premier active adult retirement community. Established in 1987, it has become one of the best retirement communities in the Southeast. Tellico Village sits on 4,800 acres situated on Tellico Lake and is host to a full range of amenities, including recreational and wellness facilities, three award-winning golf courses, a yacht club, walking and biking trails, boating and water sports, and a vibrant social environment supported by dozens of clubs, organizations and community activities. Approximately 11,000 residents call Tellico Village home and the community continues to grow.

SOURCE Tellico Village