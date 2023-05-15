Retort Pouches Market size to grow by USD 732.53 million from 2022 to 2027, The increasing demand from developing countries to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global retort pouches market size is estimated to grow by USD 732.53 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 41% of the global market growth during the forecast period. People in the region are time-constrained owing to their busy lifestyle, which gives them less time to prepare food at home. This results in them mostly preferring convenience foods. For instance, in 2019, the majority of the budget household food shopping in the US was spent on convenient foods, such as ready-to-eat foods. Furthermore, the retort pouches market in North America grows because of the demand generated from baby food and pet food packaging. The pet food packaging market in the US is also expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Retort Pouches Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Retort Pouches Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (curry and sauces, pet food, ready-to-eat food, seafood, and others), type (tear notch, zipper, and spout), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the curry and sauces segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Vendors in the global retort pouches market for the segment are gaining recognition for their portfolio. This boosts them to provide more customer-driven solutions. In 2016, Ampac received an AmeriStar Award for its Dukes Mayonnaise reclosable stand-up pouch. Market vendors also offer innovative solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. Ampac providing Campbells skillet sauce pouches, which have rotogravure-printed, stand-up-shaped solutions is one such example. Hence, such factors influence the segment growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Retort Pouches Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising demand from developing countries is a major factor driving market growth.

Developing countries such as India and China are largely involved in the food packaging industry, contributing to the growth of the global retort bag market. This is a result of the increasing disposable income and urbanization in these countries that create demand for healthy lifestyles and safe packaging solutions.

and are largely involved in the food packaging industry, contributing to the growth of the global retort bag market. This is a result of the increasing disposable income and urbanization in these countries that create demand for healthy lifestyles and safe packaging solutions. Moreover, a growing trend for the import of packaging materials, primarily plastic, is observed in developing countries, which leads to an increase in demand for plastic packaging.

With the growing food and beverages industry and rising demand for packaging materials in developing countries, the demand for food packaging also increases, which leads to the growth of the global retort pouches market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Developments in the global retort pouches market are emerging retort pouches market trend that influences the market growth.

Companies focus on innovation and the ability to bring something new to the world to stay ahead of the competition, in the constantly changing market conditions.

Global retort bag suppliers offer state-of-the-art solutions to help them gain a competitive edge and additionally, vendors in laminating and printing offer innovative solutions for retort packaging.

For instance, Toyo Ink , a provider of printing inks, colorants, and functional materials, offers REXTA, a solvent-based flexographic lamination ink used for the high-heat boil, high-pressure, and retort applications.

, a provider of printing inks, colorants, and functional materials, offers REXTA, a solvent-based flexographic lamination ink used for the high-heat boil, high-pressure, and retort applications. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the retort pouches market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The availability of substitutes is a major challenge impeding the retort pouches market growth.

Several substitutes are available for retort packaging, which consists of trays, boxes, vacuum packaging, and retort cans, which form a significant part of the global retort packaging market.

Additionally, the demand for retort containers also increases because they are waterproof and prevent food from spilling.

Furthermore, the trays prevent contact with air and other gases, guaranteeing food safety.

Hence, such aspects lead to the growth of the global retort trays and cartons market, making it a challenge for the global retort pouches market.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Retort Pouches Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the retort pouches market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the retort pouches market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the retort pouches market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the retort pouches market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The pouch packaging machinery market size is expected to increase by USD 2.03 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (HFFS, VFFS, and SUP) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). One of the key factors driving growth in the pouch packaging machinery market is the growing demand for pouch packaging.

According to Technavio's analyst, the pouches market size is expected to be valued at USD 12.92 billion by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 5.37%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (Flat, Stand up, Spout, and Others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising focus on improving the shelf life of products is notably driving the market growth.

Retort Pouches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 732.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp., Floeter India Retort Pouches P Ltd., Fujimori Kogyo Co. Ltd., HPM Global Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Logos Packaging Holdings Ltd., Mondi plc, Polymer Packaging Inc., Printpack Inc., ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and Winpak Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global retort pouches market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global retort pouches market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Curry and sauces - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Curry and sauces - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Curry and sauces - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Curry and sauces - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Curry and sauces - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Pet food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Pet food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pet food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Pet food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Pet food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Ready-to-eat food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Ready-to-eat food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Ready-to-eat food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Ready-to-eat food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Ready-to-eat food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Seafood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Seafood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Seafood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Seafood - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Seafood - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Tear notch - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Tear notch - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Tear notch - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Tear notch - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Tear notch - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Zipper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Zipper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Zipper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Zipper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Zipper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Spout - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Spout - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Spout - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Spout - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Spout - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 124: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 125: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 127: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 129: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Clifton Packaging Group Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Clifton Packaging Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Clifton Packaging Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Clifton Packaging Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

Exhibit 137: Clondalkin Group Holdings BV - Overview



Exhibit 138: Clondalkin Group Holdings BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Clondalkin Group Holdings BV - Key offerings

12.7 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Exhibit 140: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 141: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 143: Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 Coveris Management GmbH

Exhibit 144: Coveris Management GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 145: Coveris Management GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Coveris Management GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp.

Exhibit 147: FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Huhtamaki Oyj

Exhibit 150: Huhtamaki Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 151: Huhtamaki Oyj - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Huhtamaki Oyj - Key news



Exhibit 153: Huhtamaki Oyj - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Huhtamaki Oyj - Segment focus

12.11 Mondi plc

Exhibit 155: Mondi plc - Overview



Exhibit 156: Mondi plc - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Mondi plc - Key news



Exhibit 158: Mondi plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Mondi plc - Segment focus

12.12 Polymer Packaging Inc.

Exhibit 160: Polymer Packaging Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Polymer Packaging Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Polymer Packaging Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Printpack Inc.

Exhibit 163: Printpack Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Printpack Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Printpack Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.

Exhibit 166: ProAmpac Intermediate Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: ProAmpac Intermediate Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: ProAmpac Intermediate Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 169: ProAmpac Intermediate Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Sealed Air Corp.

Exhibit 170: Sealed Air Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Sealed Air Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Sealed Air Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 173: Sealed Air Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Sealed Air Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 175: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Winpak Ltd.

Exhibit 179: Winpak Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Winpak Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Winpak Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Winpak Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio