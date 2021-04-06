Retro Fitness Launches At-Home Workout Bike and First-Ever Dual Gym Membership

Following the demand of at-home fitness during the pandemic, Retro Fitness created Get Wheel as an answer to the need for a flexible membership, offering even more ways to get healthy, stay fit and continue your fitness journey. Consumers nationwide can purchase a Retro COBRA bike and gain access to any Retro Fitness location, helping them achieve their fitness goals virtually and/or in-person. Get Wheel is making fitness fun, interactive and versatile.

Get Wheel Program:

$64 per month for new members includes:

per month for new members includes: Ultimate Gym Membership to any of Retro Fitness' locations



Access to the Retro Fitness Cobra stationary Bike



Unlimited access to cycling classes led by Retro Fitness personal trainers



Virtual programs



Payment options are available from Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service

"As Retro Fitness continues its journey of rapid growth and advancement in its 15th anniversary year, we felt the need to do our part in creating a healthier America, and continuing our efforts as an extension of healthcare," said Andrew Alfano, CEO of Retro Fitness. "Our brand footprint already extends beyond the four walls of our clubs by including healthy cooking segments, mental health support and focus, at-home fitness, and more, to promote a healthier lifestyle. With the launch of Get Wheel, we're now leveraging the freedom and flexibility of our offerings to provide a low cost, world-class experience whether you're in-person at our health club, or tuning in digitally from around the country."

The high-intensity Retro Fitness COBRA makes its debut to homes across America thanks to a partnership with Matrix, the brand's exclusive fitness equipment partner, offering members a seamless workout experience from their homes to the gym. To further bring convenience to members, Retro Fitness partnered with Klarna, enabling customers to spread their purchases in four equal, interest-free installments.

Detailed pricing is available upon request.

For more information, and to pre-order a Retro Fitness COBRA bike, please visit RetroFitness.com.

About Retro Fitness:

Celebrating its 15 year anniversary, Retro Fitness is a leading national fitness franchise with more than 120 gyms open or in development across the country. With a new executive leadership team led by former Starbucks Senior Executive Andrew Alfano, Retro Fitness provides investors and franchisees with a full suite of world-class support services including real estate site selection, training, marketing and operations support all to deliver a simple turnkey and operational solution.

For more information on being a Retro Fitness franchisee, please visit http://www.retrofitness.com/franchising.

