The Next Chapter of Beloved Video Game Franchise Turned Legendary Horror Film Franchise is Now Streaming

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), an entertainment technology company and studio, has announced today that Return to Silent Hill is now streaming on Hulu. The film premiered on Friday, June 12 and topped the Hulu Top 15 Today list the weekend of its debut.

‘Return to Silent Hill’ from Cineverse Premieres on Hulu

Return to Silent Hill brings the iconic horror franchise back to the screen. When James receives a mysterious letter from his lost love Mary, he is drawn to Silent Hill—a once-familiar town now consumed by darkness. As he searches for her, James faces monstrous creatures and unravels a terrifying truth that will push him to the edge of his sanity.

The psychological horror thriller stars Jeremy Irvine (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, War Horse) and Hannah Emily Anderson (X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Jigsaw). Returning to the Silent Hill universe are director/co-writer Christophe Gans (Silent Hill (2006), Beauty and the Beast, Brotherhood of The Wolf) and Akira Yamaoka, original composer for the game franchise.

Produced by Victor Hadida of Davis Films (The Crow, Resident Evil and Silent Hill franchises), Molly Hassell of Hassell Free Productions (The Crow, Terminal, Braven) and David Wulf (Call Jane, The Card Counter, Inheritance), the new installment is financed by Davis Films and Ashland Hill Media Finance.

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, recent theatrical releases include the franchise returns of The Toxic Avenger, Silent Night, Deadly Night, and Return to Silent Hill. Also on Cineverse's upcoming slate is the 20th anniversary release of Guillermo del Toro's masterpiece Pan's Labyrinth, Wolf Creek: Legacy and the company's first theatrical family feature, Air Bud Returns.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Fiercely innovative and independent, Cineverse develops and invests in technology and content that drives the future of the industry. Core to its business is Matchpoint® – a growing tech ecosystem powered by AI and designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. From award-winning technology to the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history, Cineverse has created a playbook that marries tech and content to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com.

About the SILENT HILL Franchise

First introduced in 1999 by KONAMI, SILENT HILL is a critically acclaimed horror franchise known for its psychological storytelling, eerie atmosphere, and innovative gameplay. With multiple mainline entries, spin-offs, and adaptations across film and other media, the series has left a lasting impact on the horror genre. Blending psychological terror with deep narrative themes, SILENT HILL continues to captivate players worldwide.

Media Contact:

The Lippin Group for Cineverse

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Julie Milstead

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SOURCE Cineverse Corp.