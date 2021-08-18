Returnable Transport Packaging Market in Brazil 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report to Know More

Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market in Brazil: Product

By product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the containers segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the rising number of organized retail stores. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Companies Covered

Brambles Ltd.

DHL International GmbH

GEFCO Group

IFCO Management GmbH

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Mugele Group

Nefab AB

Signode Brasileira

SSI SCHAEFER Group

Tosca Services LLC

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Returnable Transport Packaging Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in returnable transport packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the returnable transport packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the returnable transport packaging market in Brazil

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the returnable transport packaging market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Drums and barrels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Circulation Method

Market segments

Comparison by Circulation Method

Pooling system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Open loop system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Closed loop system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Circulation Method

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Brambles Ltd.

DHL International GmbH

GEFCO Group

IFCO Management GmbH

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Mugele Group

Nefab AB

Signode Brasileira

SSI SCHAEFER Group

Tosca Services LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

