Revizto expands connected project intelligence platform with enterprise AI integrations

New Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, API and Developer Portal lets AECO teams connect ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot and enterprise AI directly to live project data in Revizto. The integrations enhance data sovereignty, reduce tool sprawl and boost automation without the need for complex coding and programming

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revizto has launched new capabilities that give architecture, engineering, construction and operations (AECO) teams a secure way to connect their preferred tools and AI platform directly to live Revizto project data.

As AI adoption accelerates, many CIOs are seeing teams experimenting with AI in isolated ways, often using disconnected datasets that create duplicate workflows rather than better decisions. Valuable project information remains spread across BIM platforms, spreadsheets, specialist software and business intelligence systems, limiting AI's ability to deliver meaningful insights while creating new governance and security challenges.

Revizto's Bridging the Gap Report 2026 found that lack of time and capacity remains the industry's biggest barrier to technology adoption for the second year running, with 32% of construction leaders saying their teams don't have the bandwidth to learn new tools. Combined with growing concerns about data ownership and control (96%), organizations are increasingly prioritizing technology consolidation, with 39% planning to simplify their technology stack, in favor of connected platforms that deliver greater value with less complexity.

Now with one connected, open and secure data intelligence layer, Revizto's latest capabilities enable organizations to connect their preferred large language model (LLM) directly to structured data. Teams can ask questions, automate workflows and generate insights using tools they already trust, in a more timely and efficient way, without the need for complex programming.

For CIOs and digital leaders, the connected architecture strengthens long term digital strategies, governance and regulatory compliance over AI Adoption. Organizations retain control over where their data sits while allowing their preferred AI platform secure access to a single source of project truth.

Marc Schütz, Chief Product Officer, Revizto said: "We're moving into an era where AI alone won't be the competitive advantage. The organizations that outperform will be those that can securely connect intelligence to trusted, live project data. By expanding our ecosystem with the new Model & Object Properties API and MCP Server, we are creating an open connection between Revizto project data and existing workflows, empowering customers to choose their own AI solutions while ensuring their sensitive project data never leaves their control. This is the direction the industry is heading and it's why every product we build starts with solving real operational challenges, not adding another tool to the stack."

The MCP Server provides a secure bridge between Revizto and any LLM, translating complex project data into a format AI agents can query without the need for custom integrations or a DevOps specialist to surface the right information, at the right time. A project manager can now use simple prompts to ask questions like 'Which fire doors are missing certification?' or 'What are the top five unresolved clashes on Level 3?' and receive answers in seconds, replacing manual audits and spreadsheet-based reporting.

Alongside this, the Model & Object Properties API provides real-time access to model and object metadata including material types, systems, fire ratings, quantities and more, without opening the Revizto application. Teams can use this data to generate quantity take-offs and cost estimates, power live dashboards that track installation progress and carbon footprints, or securely feed into procurement and facility management systems to support material purchases and digital handover.

The Developer Portal replaces manual access-code handling with standard OAuth 2.0 app registration, giving account admins and integration owners a self-serve way to build and manage integrations, plus a direct channel for updates as Revizto's APIs evolve.

The launch also expands opportunities for technology partners to build connected workflows around Revizto project data. Through the new APIs, organizations can integrate project intelligence directly into the delivery processes they already use, reducing manual data movement and improving collaboration across teams.

Mo Shana'a, CEO and Co-Founder of Morta, a Revizto integration partner, said: "For too long, model data has been out of reach for the people controlling delivery, from progress monitoring through cost control to handover. Revizto is opening that data up, and Morta is letting them work with it directly in the processes they already run, meaning the model stops being a static deliverable and starts being something they use day-to-day."

Nathan Beplate, Senior Digital Engineering Manager, John Holland Group, a Revizto customer and leading general contractor, said: "Revizto continues to deliver high-quality, well-documented API access, and the introduction of Model and Object-level endpoints represents a major milestone. It now enables us to perform the full suite of high-value operations we need in a consistent, automated way with true end-to-end data compliance and quality auditing as an automated, scalable process. Direct, structured access to our own data removes a large portion of time-intensive manual interactions— effort we can no longer afford given the scale and pace of delivery."

As organizations grapple with rising tech complexity, Revizto's Developer Portal, Model & Object Properties API and MCP Server, will support more leaders looking to cut bloat and focus on platforms that deliver multifunctional value, securely. The new capabilities are available under the Revizto subscription. For more information you can read the latest Revizto blog.

About Revizto

Revizto enables the people behind the world's most important structures to do their best work. We connect architects, engineers, contractors and owners to deliver projects on time and on budget. By uniting teams in one shared 2D/3D space across the entire building lifecycle, we drive maximum collaboration and results. From airports to hospitals to data centers, Revizto empowers clients like Jacobs, AECOM, AtkinsRéalis, Skanska, and Stantec to deliver critical infrastructure without risk or waste, for a world that's built to last. Built on a gaming engine, Revizto is unbreakable for construction's toughest conditions and most complex projects. It works everywhere teams need it—in the office or on-site, across all devices. Backed by Summit Partners, Revizto is headquartered in Switzerland, where it has been recognized by Deloitte among Switzerland's Best Managed Companies in 2024, 2025 and 2026. Revizto has also been named among the FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies 2025. The company has team members across the globe.

SOURCE Revizto